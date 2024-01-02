Manila Post Office to become tourism spot after restoration

Video image provided by the Philippine Postal Corp. shows an artist’s perspective of how the restored Manila Central Post Office building will look like.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Central Post Office is set to become a tourist destination once its restoration is finished, according to Philippine Postal Corp. (Philpost) Postmaster General Luis Carlos.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Carlos was asked about the state of the Manila Post Office which was damaged by a fire last May.

Carlos confirmed the insured building is being restored and that Philpost is working with the National Historical Commission, the Department of Tourism, the City of Manila, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the National Archives of the Philippines for the building's conservation.

"We've asked a little help... it will be a part of the tourism circuit," Carlos said, mentioning nearby locations like Intramuros, the Metropolitan Theater, and downtown Binondo — the oldest Chinatown in the world.

The official added that a Detailed Architectural Engineering Study will test the structure to see what interventions and expenses are needed.

"Sorry to say, nakakalungkot but 95% of [the interior] is gone, it's just the structure [left]," Carlos admitted. "But I'm hoping, praying that structure will hold."

Last May 23, authorities declared the fire at the Manila Post Office out nearly 31 hours since it started in the basement.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco had said last October the historic building would not be demolished, and a month later bidding went up for its rehabilitation.

