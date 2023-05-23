^

Headlines

After nearly 31 hours, Manila Central Post Office fire declared out

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 10:43am
After nearly 31 hours, Manila Central Post Office fire declared out
Firefighters douse a fire at the Post Office building in Manila on May 22, 2023.
STR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Tuesday morning declared the fire at the Manila Central Post Office out, nearly 31 hours since the fire started in the basement of the iconic building on Liwasang Bonifacio.

State-run PTV4 reported that the Bureau of Fire Protection declared fire out 6:33 a.m.

The BFP also tallied 18 people who were injured due to the fire, including one civilian, one fire volunteer and 16 firefighters from their bureau.

The fire, which “totally damaged” the Manila Central Post Office, started at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday. First responders said that a stay-in employee reported seeing thick smoke coming from the basement.

The BFP declared the fire under control at 7:22 a.m. of Monday.

Initial estimates showed that the fire—which forced the BFP to raise a general alarm, its highest alarm status—caused damage worth P300 million. Assessment is still ongoing so that figure may still go up.

The Manila Central Post Office houses the headquarters of the government-owned and controlled Philippine Postal Corp., and the main mail sorting and distribution operations of the country.

Among those that were damaged by the fire are Philippine IDs, although the Philippine Statistics Authority have said only IDs bound for Manila were affected.

An estimated 82 fire trucks—42 from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and 40 volunteer firefighting groups—in Metro Manila and neighboring areas responded to the emergency.

Sen. Robinhood Padilla has already called for a legislative inquiry into the fire that destroyed a part of the country’s cultural heritage, as he stressed the need to revisit and assess the effectiveness of existing preservation and protection measures. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Xave Greogorio, The STAR/Ghio Ong

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION

MANILA

MANILA CENTRAL POST OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Napoles gets up to 54 years over &lsquo;pork&rsquo;

Napoles gets up to 54 years over ‘pork’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles will remain imprisoned for graft and malversation of public funds over alleged misuse...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is expected to develop into a super typhoon within...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan clears Napoles in set of graft cases, convicts her in another

Sandiganbayan clears Napoles in set of graft cases, convicts her in another

By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Despite the recent acquittal, Napoles will remain in detention.
Headlines
fbtw
Fire razes central post office; National IDs among destroyed

Fire razes central post office; National IDs among destroyed

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
A nearly eight-hour fire yesterday destroyed almost the entire Central Post Office building in Manila, a structure of historical...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO chief resigns over differences with Bautista

LTO chief resigns over differences with Bautista

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Jay Art Tugade has resigned effective June 1, citing differences with his immediate superior,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hontiveros, Akbayan call Napoles acquittal 'an offense to Filipino public'

Hontiveros, Akbayan call Napoles acquittal 'an offense to Filipino public'

23 minutes ago
"I hope this in no way discourages the Senate and law enforcement from continuously pushing for investigations and exposés...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Lacuna: Condos, commercial buildings not allowed on Manila Central Post Office site

Mayor Lacuna: Condos, commercial buildings not allowed on Manila Central Post Office site

By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Monday said the site of the Manila Central Post Office is protected by zoning and heritage...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers, doctors, priests among 606 new PNP officers

Lawyers, doctors, priests among 606 new PNP officers

2 hours ago
Among those appointed to the initial rank of police captain were 29 lawyers, four priests, two pastors and seven doctors...
Headlines
fbtw
Climate: 'dangerous heat' could afflict billions by 2100

Climate: 'dangerous heat' could afflict billions by 2100

By Marlowe Hood | 2 hours ago
Current policies to limit global warming will expose more than a fifth of humanity to extreme and potentially life-threatening...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: Put politics aside

Speaker: Put politics aside

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
While there may have been intermittent political intramurals in the House of Representatives, Speaker Martin Romualdez declared...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with