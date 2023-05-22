â€˜Built heritage emergencyâ€™: Advocates lament fire at Manila Central Post Office

‘Built heritage emergency’: Advocates lament fire at Manila Central Post Office

This May 22, 2023 photo shows the Manila Central Post Office after the fire was declared under control.

MANILA, Philippines — Heritage advocates are in solidarity in mourning the destruction by fire of the nearly century-old Manila Central Post Office building at the Liwasang Bonifacio early Monday.

The fire that gutted the building — “a dominating landmark” in the nation’s capital — started in its basement at around 11:41 p.m. on Sunday, according to firefighting volunteer, TXT Fire Philippines.

By 5:44 a.m. on Monday, the fired had reached general alarm, the Bureau of Fire Protection's highest alarm level and which calls all available firetrucks in Metro Manila to respond.

Fire Superintendent Christine Doctor-Cula, city fire chief, said the fire was declared under control as of 7:22 a.m.

According to BFP, the cost of damage from the blaze was estimated at P300 million.

Loss of cultural treasure

The news about the Manila Central Post Office fire broke the hearts of many heritage advocates who were saddened by the destruction of the building, which had been declared an Important Cultural Property in 2018.

Renacimiento Manila, a cultural organization dedicated to reviving key heritage areas and rebirth of Manila, said that it is hopeful that the fire incident could awaken the public to appreciate Manila’s heritage and cultural treasures more.

“We are one with the Philippine Postal Agency and the City of Manila in lamenting the destruction by fire of an Important Cultural treasure. We most especially join hands with the employees of the Manila Central Post Office in this difficult time,” the organization said in a statement.

“We hope that in the wake of this tragedy, the city and its people would learn to appreciate more of Manila's heritage and cultural treasures. May this event provide the city an opportunity to restore this monumental structure and its environs for the better,” it added.

'Sad day for the nation'

The organization shared photos of the Manila Central Post Office building to remember its glory.

We are one with the Philippine Postal Agency and the City of Manila in lamenting the destruction by fire of an Important Cultural treasure. We most especially join hands with the employees of the Manila Central Post Office in this difficult time. #SaveManilaHeritage pic.twitter.com/6QMwYtnkQf — Renacimiento Manila (@rebirthmanila) May 22, 2023

Former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso likewise took to Facebook to express grief over the devastation of the historic structure.

“Isang nakakapanglumo na umaga. Nasusunog ang isa sa mga heritage treasure ng Lungsod ng Maynila,” he said. (One depressing morning. One of the heritage treasures of Manila is being razed by fire)

Writer Jerry Gracio and Renacimiento Manila noted that this was not the first time the building was destroyed.

“Sad day, not just for Manila, but for the nation. Nawasak din ang Manila Cental Post Office Building noong World War II. Nasunog ito ngayon, wala namang giyera, (Manila Central Post Office Building was also destroyed during World War II. It was hit by fire today when there’s no war.)” Gracio said.

Renacimiento Manila, on the other hand, said the building suffered worse during the month-long battle of Manila.

Manila Central Post Office has suffered worse before during the month-long Battle of Manila. She will continue to be the gem of Pasig River as long as she has our support. @PostOfficePH #SaveManilaHeritage



Photos from our Sulyap series by Jeremiah Inocencio. #RebirthManila pic.twitter.com/ALFhiL8lJ3 — Renacimiento Manila (@rebirthmanila) May 22, 2023

Society and culture website Brutalist Pilipinas, meanwhile, expressed hope that this is not the death of the Manila Central Post Office building.

“Let us all hope the inferno leaves no irreparable damage that can lead to the structure’s demise!” it wrote on Facebook, captioned "Built heritage emergency."

The Manila Central Post Office Building is a neo-classical structure designed by renowned Filipino architects Tomas Mapua and Juan Marcos de Guzman Arellano with American architect Ralph Doane in 1925.

Mapua, is the first registered architect in the Philippines, who designed De La Salle University’s St. La Salle Hall, while Arellano designed iconic heritage structures such as the Executive House that now houses the National Museum of the Philippines, the Cebu Provincial Capitol, the Manila Metropolitan Theater and the Jones Bridge, among others.

The Manila Central Post Office building considered the “grandest building” during its time, was completed in 1926 and was inaugurated in 1927.

However, it was destroyed during World War II in 1945 but was rebuilt after the war in 1946, according to the Philippine Postal Corp. (Philpost).

This building is the center of the Philippine postal services and the headquarters of the former Bureau of Posts, later renamed “Postal Service Office,” during the presidency of Corazon Aquino.

This is where the Philippine Post holds office and provides delivery service of communications, goods, merchandise and payment services to Filipinos.

Protected by National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009

As the Manila Central Post Office Building is a declared ICP by the National Museum, it is entitled to receive government funding for its restoration, according to the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 or Republic Act 10066.

“In times of armed conflict, natural disasters and other exceptional events that endanger the cultural heritage of the country, all national cultural treasures or national historical landmarks, sites or monuments shall be given priority protection by the government,” the provision of the law reads.

“All cultural properties declared as important cultural property may also receive government funding for its protection, conservation and restoration. An official heritage marker shall likewise be placed on an immovable cultural property to identify the same as important cultural property,” it also said.

Renacimiento Manila said that the Conservation Management Plan for the Manila Central Post Office building was completed in 2018. It was allotted a P150 million fund for restoration by the National Economic and Development Authority.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines, on the other hand, has yet to respond to Philstar.com’s request for comment on the succeeding steps of the national government for the Manila Central Post Office building following the tragic fire.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto visited the fire-gutted building on Monday morning.

The city government said Lacuna is in talks with PhilPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos for the assistance it may provide to the national heritage site.