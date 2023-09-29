AI uses Turin Shroud to reveal Jesus Christ image

MANILA, Philippines — Artificial intelligence (AI) website Midjourney used the Turin Shroud to create what they claimed as the clearest image of Jesus Christ.

The Midjourney image shows Jesus as a man with a long hair and a beard.

The Turin Shroud is a linen cloth that bears an image of the front and back of a man. The Roman Catholic Church said that the shroud was used to wrap the body of Jesus after his crucifixion.

In 1898, Italian lawyer and photographer Secondo Pia discovered that the Turin Shroud has the image of Jesus discerned more clearly in black and white photography than in sepia.

According to reports, Pope John Paul II called the Shroud a "distinguished relic" and "a mirror of the Gospel" in 1998.

His successor Pope Benedict XVI called it an "icon written with the blood of a whipped man, crowned with thorns, crucified and pierced on his right side."

In 2013, Pope Francis referred to it as an "icon of a man scourged and crucified."

According to reports like National Geographic's "Why Shroud of Turin's Secrets Continue to Elude Science," modern science has invested hundreds of thousands of hours of study and research on the shroud, making it the single most studied artifact in human history, which is why it has its own formal study called Sindonology (from the Greek "sindon," the word found in the Gospel of Mark to describe the type of the burial cloth of Jesus).

