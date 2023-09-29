^

Arts and Culture

AI uses Turin Shroud to reveal Jesus Christ image

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 3:17pm
AI uses Turin Shroud to reveal Jesus Christ image
Jesus Christ in AI
Midjourney

MANILA, Philippines — Artificial intelligence (AI) website Midjourney used the Turin Shroud to create what they claimed as the clearest image of Jesus Christ.

The Midjourney image shows Jesus as a man with a long hair and a beard. 

The Turin Shroud is a linen cloth that bears an image of the front and back of a man. The Roman Catholic Church said that the shroud was used to wrap the body of Jesus after his crucifixion. 

In 1898, Italian lawyer and photographer Secondo Pia discovered that the Turin Shroud has the image of Jesus discerned more clearly in black and white photography than in sepia. 

According to reports, Pope John Paul II called the Shroud a "distinguished relic" and "a mirror of the Gospel" in 1998.

His successor Pope Benedict XVI called it an "icon written with the blood of a whipped man, crowned with thorns, crucified and pierced on his right side."

In 2013, Pope Francis referred to it as an "icon of a man scourged and crucified."

According to reports like National Geographic's "Why Shroud of Turin's Secrets Continue to Elude Science," modern science has invested hundreds of thousands of hours of study and research on the shroud, making it the single most studied artifact in human history, which is why it has its own formal study called Sindonology (from the Greek "sindon," the word found in the Gospel of Mark to describe the type of the burial cloth of Jesus).

RELATED: ChatGPT AI getting chatty with voice prompts

vuukle comment

JESUS CHRIST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nikulas Lebajo mounts solo exhibit to mark 35th year as an artist
7 days ago

Nikulas Lebajo mounts solo exhibit to mark 35th year as an artist

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
HOW time flies when you are having fun!  For Nikulas Lebajo, who finds happiness dwelling in his artistic pursuits,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Filipinos love music': 'Hamilton' international cast on how musical still attracts audiences
8 days ago

'Filipinos love music': 'Hamilton' international cast on how musical still attracts audiences

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The Tony- and Olivier-winning sensation "Hamilton" has finally reached the Philippines where it hopes to find an even bigger...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Hamilton' international cast praise Filipino hospitality, politeness
8 days ago

'Hamilton' international cast praise Filipino hospitality, politeness

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The international cast of "Hamilton" have only been in the Philippines for several days but they are already in awe of Filipino...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Designers, artists collaborate for Fashion Month
10 days ago

Designers, artists collaborate for Fashion Month

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
Francis Nacion and Bernadette Delos Santos (better known as Bidibidi), two visual artists of different mediums and favorite...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino master weavers celebrated at Kadayawan Festival 2023
12 days ago

Filipino master weavers celebrated at Kadayawan Festival 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 days ago
Estelita Bantilan (now 82), a B'laan native from Sarangani, and Magdalena Gamayo (now 99), a native from Pinili, Ilocos Norte,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with