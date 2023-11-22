^

Travel and Tourism

WATCH: World of Frozen as seen from Oaken's Sliding Sleighs

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 2:00pm
Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs is among the attractions at the newly opened World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

HONG KONG —  If one is set to visit the newly-opened World of Frozen theme park in Hong Kong Disneyland, there is one ride that affords parkgoers a glimpse of wonderful fjords, shops of Arendelle and the castle of Queens Elsa and Anna. 

Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs is the ride for those who want to see a wonderful view of Arendelle without worrying too much about surprising twists, turns and plunges. 

It's the more laidback ride compared to Frozen Ever After, the ride which by no means should be skipped because it is a must-ride with all its wonderful surprises that would surely let any of its riders to shout "Let It Go" while aboard it. 

Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs is exclusive to World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland. 

___

Editor's note: The trip to World of Frozen was hosted by Disney. At no stage does the host organization has a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: Hairstyling, talking Olaf among 'unique' experiences in Disneyland's new 'World of Frozen' store

DISNEYLAND

FROZEN

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND
