WATCH: World of Frozen virtual tour

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 4:11pm

HONG KONG — World of Frozen, the world’s first ever and so far only “Frozen”-themed park in the world, officially opens to the public yesterday, November 20, in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

In his speech for the opening, Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Robert “Bob” Iger thanked Disney’s “Imagineers” for bringing the land of “Frozen” to life.

“Welcome to our first ‘Frozen’ land that can only be created by Disney,” he said.

“Ten years ago, Jenny gave us a tremendous gift. It’s the beautiful film ‘Frozen,’ which became an instant classic and a worldwide phenomenon. Then, she did it all over again with ‘Frozen 2’,” Iger said to mark the 10th anniversary of “Frozen.”

“Now, we’re all excited with the third ‘Frozen’ film, which is already under way from Disney Animation Studios,” he announced.

“It’s a good sign, Jen! Thank you very much, Jen, for introducing us to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and all of your characters who mean so much to us. These stories have captured the hearts of fans around the globe.”

“We definitely couldn’t believe that one day, we were able to walk through and truly experience the kingdom of Arendelle,” said Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Lee, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and writer and one of the directors of “Frozen” and its sequel “Frozen II.” 

“Here, cast members are known as citizens of Arendelle. Everyone you meet has a story to tell, all their own, and you’ll never know who’ll you might run into,” said Lee, representing all artists who have worked together on the “Frozen” films, including Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez, one of only 18 people who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award for “Frozen” hit songs like “Let It Go.”

“‘Frozen’ franchise is one of the most successful in Disney history and it’s a testament to the power of great storytelling, which is the foundation of the Walt Disney Company. It’s been this way for 100 years, and our commitment to storytelling and creativity will continue to define our next 100 years,” Iger said.

“Which is why it’s fitting that we’re taking off our second century by bringing this story to life in a whole new way. World of Frozen fulfills the dreams of anyone who ever wants to step into the screen and walk into the gates of Arendelle.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Deni Bernardo, Martin Ramos

___

Editor's note: The tour to World of Frozen was hosted by Disney. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

