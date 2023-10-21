^

Travel and Tourism

Enchanted Kingdom plans to open Cultural Village after marking 28th anniversary

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 9:38am
Enchanted Kingdom plans to open Cultural Village after marking 28th anniversary
File photo shows park-goers enjoying Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna.
The STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Theme park Enchanted Kingdom (EK) is eyeing plans for the future after celebrating its 28th anniversary.

Among its plans is the Cultural Village, which will highlight rides and attractions focused on Filipino culture and history.

The popular toruist spot in Santa Rosa, Laguna is also planning to put branded dining outlets in its Portico area beside the park's front gates.

Beginning December 17, EK will be open every day of the week in anticipation of the holiday season.

Related: WATCH: Lee Min Ho wants to travel to northern Philippines

"EK is committed to our vision to be the Philippine leader in wholesome family leisure and entertainment," said EK's chief operating officer Dr. Cynthia R. Mamon. "We hope that in continuing to give our best, we are able to contribute to the betterment of our immediate community here in Laguna."

EK first opened in 1995 with seven meticulously themed zones filled with food, merchandise outlets, kiosks and various skill games.

The theme park has since added two more zones. It now features over 30 rides and attractions, 13 entertainment shows, 21 gift shops, 11 event venues, and the only flying theater in the country, the AGILA EKsperience.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority granted EK accreditation as a Tourism Enterprise Zone and a Registered Tourism Enterprise in 2020.

RELATED: AirAsia Digital announces new travel innovation

vuukle comment

ENCHANTED KINGDOM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines wins Asia's Best Dive Destination at Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Awards 2023
8 days ago

Philippines wins Asia's Best Dive Destination at Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Awards 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The Philippines was recognized as the Best Dive Destination in the Asia Pacific region at the 2023 Travel Weekly Asia Readers'...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Cebu Pacific offers seat sale for as low as P88 on 10.10
11 days ago

Cebu Pacific offers seat sale for as low as P88 on 10.10

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
On a day that most shoppers remember because of sales and promos that are offered on the 10th day of October (10.10), the...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
'Delayed flights': Travelers reveal top 5 in-flight frustrations
12 days ago

'Delayed flights': Travelers reveal top 5 in-flight frustrations

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 12 days ago
Agoda's Travel Bugbears Survey 2023, conducted by independent market research firm YouGov covering 12,065 respondents interviewed...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Baguio among cheapest year-end Asia-Pacific destinations &mdash; Agoda
14 days ago

Baguio among cheapest year-end Asia-Pacific destinations — Agoda

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Baguio is among the cheapest destinations around the Asia-Pacific region to visit at the end of the year, according to data...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Michelin to also rate hotels along with restaurants
14 days ago

Michelin to also rate hotels along with restaurants

By Agence France-Presse | 14 days ago
Rather than the stars awarded to the top restaurants, the best hotels will get keys based on several criteria including architecture,...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with