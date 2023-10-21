Enchanted Kingdom plans to open Cultural Village after marking 28th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Theme park Enchanted Kingdom (EK) is eyeing plans for the future after celebrating its 28th anniversary.

Among its plans is the Cultural Village, which will highlight rides and attractions focused on Filipino culture and history.

The popular toruist spot in Santa Rosa, Laguna is also planning to put branded dining outlets in its Portico area beside the park's front gates.

Beginning December 17, EK will be open every day of the week in anticipation of the holiday season.

"EK is committed to our vision to be the Philippine leader in wholesome family leisure and entertainment," said EK's chief operating officer Dr. Cynthia R. Mamon. "We hope that in continuing to give our best, we are able to contribute to the betterment of our immediate community here in Laguna."

EK first opened in 1995 with seven meticulously themed zones filled with food, merchandise outlets, kiosks and various skill games.

The theme park has since added two more zones. It now features over 30 rides and attractions, 13 entertainment shows, 21 gift shops, 11 event venues, and the only flying theater in the country, the AGILA EKsperience.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority granted EK accreditation as a Tourism Enterprise Zone and a Registered Tourism Enterprise in 2020.

