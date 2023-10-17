WATCH: Lee Min Ho wants to travel to northern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Min Ho revealed that he wanted to go to northern Philippines.

During his Manila visit over the weekend for SMDC, Lee said he never travel alone because for traveling, he needs a companion.

“I think I haven’t. When you travel, being with someone is important – being with friends or family is very important,” he said.

When asked where he would like to travel, Lee said: “I would like to go to the northern part of the Philippines.”

Lee said he prefer winter over summer so he wanted to go to Baguio.

He also said that he is a countryside person saying, “I love the province.”

“I do look like someone who loves the city, but I do prefer nature and beautiful environments. I prefer sunset… Seeing sunsets a lot is really beautiful. If you want to see the sunrise, you have to wake up early,” the self-professed "night owl" added.

Lee has been to the Philippines several times since he became one of Korea's Hallyu stars.

He has been to fan meets that were organized by his Philippine endorsements, including the last one with Bench in 2021.

Lee is best known for his roles in "Boys Over Flowers," "City Hunter" and "Legend of the Blue Sea." He is set to star in the second season of "Pachinko." — With reports, video from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: WATCH: Lee Min Ho close encounter, waves at Philstar.com