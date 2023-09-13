World of Frozen to open in HK Disneyland on November 20

Inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ films, “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” which are among the biggest animated films of all time, World of Frozen will transport guests to the cinematic and living land - Arendelle.

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is getting ready for the opening of World of Frozen, the world’s first and largest “Frozen” themed land, on November 20.

Guests will delve into this immersive travel destination, with its captivating stories, beloved characters, culture, stunning landscapes, enchanting music, and cutting-edge technology "for the first time in forever" by celebrating Summer Snow Day and enjoying the fun-filled attractions such as Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

"Today, on the 18th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, we’re thrilled to be sharing more details on World of Frozen. World of Frozen is an integral part of the park’s latest expansion and growth, and with the launch on November 20, we look forward to welcoming even more guests from around the world,” said Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

“We are committed to continually delivering new and innovative offerings so that our guests can enjoy a magical experience with each and every visit to the resort — we can’t wait from them to explore the kingdom of Arendelle,” he added.

World of Frozen puts a number of iconic scenes in the “Frozen” movies to life. Some of its signature spots include:

the North Mountain, with its peak as the highest point in Arendelle;

the Ice Palace where Elsa unleashes her icy powers freely for the first time;

Arendelle Castle, home of the royal family;

the Bay of Arendelle, featuring the small fishing boat that Anna fell on when she met Prince Hans;

Clock Tower where Anna danced with Prince Hans;

and Friendship Fountain where Elsa uses her magical powers to freeze its water into beautiful snowflake ornamentations.

Guests can also immerse themselves in the joy of the Summer Snow Day celebration by taking a Frozen Ever After journey to meet Elsa at her Ice Palace that is open to all for the first time, embarking on a wondrous adventure on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, enjoying a unique interactive play experience with Anna and Elsa at Playhouse in the Woods.

To prepare for the Summer Snow Day celebration, guests can immerse in the enchanting festivities with a special outfit. Wear rosemaling patterned clothes, add glittering ice-inspired face paint, and style the hair like Elsa or wear a cape like Anna to show the love for the royal sisters.

No visit to Arendelle would be complete without indulging in its exquisite cuisine and exploring its charming shops, which are deeply rooted in Nordic history and culture. Do not miss Golden Crocus Inn and Bayside Wharf for a taste of local delicacies inspired by traditional Nordic dishes, grab a bite at Forest Fare or sweet treats at Northern Delights. Visit Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles and Traveling Traders for a delightful shopping experience, where guests can find the perfect souvenirs to bring home cherished memories. Complete the magical Arendelle journey by staying at one of the enchanting resort hotels and participate in themed recreation activities that will make the Arendelle experience truly unforgettable.

The world-class expertise of Walt Disney Imagineering pushed the boundaries of creativity to bring Arendelle, the home of Anna and Elsa, to life through extensive research with inspiration from Norway.

Guests who book through Klook Travel will have the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to explore World of Frozen with a special hotel package on November 4, 2023, before its official gate opens on November 20, 2023. In addition, guests can also purchase the “One-Day Ticket with Early Park Entry Pass” to enjoy a hassle-free experience. Passholders can enjoy early park entry, allowing them access to the park one hour before the official opening time.

In celebration of Klook's 9th anniversary, the travel app will have a special pop-up on September 15 and 16 in Mitsukoshi in Bonifacio Global City, where you can get 9% off all activities, hotels and transfers found on the Klook app with a minimum spend of P9,000.00. Exclusive only to the pop-up, travelers can get the sweet deal of four Hong Kong Disneyland Tickets for the price of three when you use GCash as your mode of payment upon checking out. For those traveling to Japan before December 15, you can get your same-day JR Passes printed as soon as 11:00 a.m.

