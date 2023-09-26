^

Travel and Tourism

AirAsia Digital announces new travel innovation

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 8:11am
AirAsia Digital announces new travel innovation
From left: Air Asia Move CEO Nadia Omer, AirAsia co-founder and Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes and BigPay's Zubin Rada Krishnan
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — AirAsia Digital, the digital arm of Capital A, announced its transformation into MOVE Digital (MOVE) in a strategic step to emphasize its commitment toward travel.

This rebranding marks a chapter in its next phase of growth through both its businesses, AirAsia Superapp and BigPay. MOVE’s travel platform business, AirAsia Superapp, will also undergo a brand refresh and change its name to “AirAsia Move” in the near future as part of the ongoing transformation.

In a recent press conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia attended by Philstar.com, AirAsia co-founder and CEO of Capital A, Tony Fernandes said that he will assume the role of Executive Chairman of MOVE. He will play a pivotal role in driving the close collaboration between both AirAsia Superapp (now airasia move) and BigPay to unlock the true potential and synergy of these digital businesses.

“The name MOVE signifies us better as the digital arm of Capital A, and reiterates our commitment to move people, ideas and innovation forward within the travel space. Imagine seamless access to travel and financial services on one single platform, with integrated financial features such as balance display, top-up and payments from BigPay and further strengthening the value proposition of AirAsia move as the travel app of choice,” Fernandes said. 

“My role as the Executive Chairman of MOVE will be to enhance synergy between both businesses. With this change, the market can expect an enriching user experience aside from more integration of BigPay features within the AirAsia Superapp (now airasia move) very soon,” he added. 

Fernandes also welcomed Nadia Omer into the organization as the new Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Move effective October 26.

“Her key priority will be to further drive AirAsia Move’s vision as a low-cost travel platform with high conversion, while closely collaborating with BigPay, led by Zubin Rada Krishnan. Mohamad Hafidz, who is currently the acting CEO will continue leading the business in the interim and I would like to thank him for his contributions throughout the past few months,” Fernandes said. 

The AirAsia Superapp, or what will be called AirAsia move soon, has swiftly become a one-stop travel platform offering value and convenience through seamless end-to-end booking experiences within the past two years, while BigPay has established itself as an innovative fintech provider enabling Southeast Asians to improve their lives through better financial management.

Both of Capital A’s digital businesses have been making significant strides, with AirAsia Superapp (now AirAsia Move) reaching its highest recorded MAU (monthly active users) of 15 million at the end of the second quarter, while BigPay saw its carded users grow by 16% year-on-year for the same period.

RELATED: Singapore is top destination for Filipinos in 1st half of 2023 — Agoda

---

Editor's note: The tour to Malaysia was hosted by AirAsia to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

vuukle comment

AIRASIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New resort hotel boosts Quezon town's tourism reputation
6 days ago

New resort hotel boosts Quezon town's tourism reputation

6 days ago
A new tourism hub is now built in the secluded area of San Francisco in Quezon province.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Culinary triumphs and empowered leadership: Novotel Manila Araneta City&rsquo;s journey of excellence
brandSpace
6 days ago

Culinary triumphs and empowered leadership: Novotel Manila Araneta City’s journey of excellence

6 days ago
Novotel Manila stands tall as a beacon of culinary innovation and empowered leadership. Led by the esteemed executive chef,...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Month-long September travel sale offers good deals in room stays, weekend getaways, experiences
7 days ago

Month-long September travel sale offers good deals in room stays, weekend getaways, experiences

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The September Online Sale (2023) is back this year with a month-long event that invites travelers across the Philippines to...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Soon-to-rise Bulacan airport an ally for travelers &mdash; Clark International Airport manager
7 days ago

Soon-to-rise Bulacan airport an ally for travelers — Clark International Airport manager

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The Clark International Airport will not see the upcoming Bulacan airport as a competitor but an ally for them to cut the...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
World of Frozen to open in HK Disneyland on November 20
12 days ago

World of Frozen to open in HK Disneyland on November 20

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is getting ready for the opening of World of Frozen, the world’s first and largest “Frozen”...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Disney unveils first 'eco' cruise ship visiting Southeast Asia
13 days ago

Disney unveils first 'eco' cruise ship visiting Southeast Asia

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Over the weekend during Disney's annual D23 Expo, Disney Signature Experiences president Thomas Mazloum gave a presentation...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with