Hong Kong sees rise in Filipino tourists, remains top destination

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong remains a top outbound destination for the Philippines, according to internal data by travel agency Klook.

The special administrative region was joined by Japan, Singapore and Thailand, with local Philippine travel also strong among Klook users that it is sandwiched between Japan and Singapore.

In fact, there was a 302% growth in gross sales for Filipinos traveling to Hong Kong in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the year before within the same period.

The huge spike can be attributed to Hong Kong boosting its tourism post-pandemic when its tourism board even raffled off free flights to lucky individuals.

Given the sustained popularity of Hong Kong for traveling Filipinos, the travel agency is releasing summer exclusive products for the Philippine market.

Among these are Hong Kong Disneyland Exclusives such as an Early Park Entry Pass, with the theme park recently marking its 18th year and opening its newest attraction, The World of Frozen, last November.

Two others are a rickshaw sightseeing bus, which bears a Hong Kong Disneyland Duffy and Friends Play Days decoration, and free Adidas vouchers for select Hong Kong attractions.

Following the release of "Under Parallel Skies," starring Janella Salvador and Win Metawin, the agency also unveiled a day tour that takes tourists to several locations where the film was shot.

A tour around Lantau Island takes tourists to Tai O Village, which includes potential dolphin-watching out in the sea and a ride on the cable car connecting Tung Chung and Ngong Ping.

The latter part involves a visit to Ngong Ping Village, Po Lin Monastery and the Big Buddha, while the ride itself offers 360-degree views of the South China Sea, the Ngong Ping Plateau and the island's mountainous terrains.

The city-guided part of the tour includes visits to Little Thailand, Tin Hau Temple, the Bird Market, the Avenue of Stars, a Star Ferry ride crossign Victoria Harbor, and the Causeway Bay Sogo Crossing before capping it off with a stay at the Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel.

