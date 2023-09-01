Pauline Amelinckx helps launch bank's new cards for travelers

MANILA, Philippines — Local commercial bank Chinabank just turned 103 years earlier this month and is now offering a new Mastercard series that will allow users to take advantage and have better experiences on their travels.

Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up and reigning The Miss Philippines Pauline Amelinckx co-hosted the launch of Chinabank's Destinations Mastercard series which places prime focus on travel ins and outs including flights, accommodations, and customer service.

The new series consists of three cards — the standard World Mastercard, the World Dollar Mastercard, and the Platinum Mastercard — and each of them more or less offer the same benefits for aspiring travelers.

Cardholders will get Accord Plus Explorer membership meaning exclusive benefits from over 2,000 hotels and restaurants across 20 countries in the Asia Pacific region, airport lounge access, a concierge service available 24/7, a foreign transaction fee as low as 1.7%, and travel insurance coverage up to P20 million.

The same individuals will find easier times booking on premium airlines that Chinabank has partnered with including Philippine Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, United Airlines, Gulf Air, Garuda, and more on the way.

Where each cards differ is the conversion rate of spending to one air mile: P30 for the World Mastercard (the lowest-ever conversion among local banks), $1 for the World Dollar Mastercard, and P60 for the Platinum Mastercard.

Amelinckx, who loves to travel and often does for work reasons, is eyeing Turkey as the next destination for a personal trip.

The beauty queen will crown her successor as The Miss Philippines this October, the application process and screening of which is still ongoing.

