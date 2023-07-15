^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Supranational 2023 runner-up Pauline Amelinckx dazzles in red Terno

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 1:22pm
Pauline Amelinckx wears an Ehrran Montoya custom red Terno with cascading train and Farah Abu accessories as part of her costume for the coronation night of Miss Supranational 2023 held on July 15, 2023 (Manila time) in Poland.
MANILA, Philippines — Newly named Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelincx owned the stage as she glided with a matchy red parasol and fiery red Terno at the coronation night held in Poland. 

The Filipiniana-Belgian beauty queen looked every inch the Filipino queen in an Ehrran Montoya Filipinana. 

Montoya described his custom creation as a modern take on the classic Filipiniana. 

"This custom Red Filipiñana is created in a classic silhouette. Following the traditional draping and 70's sophisticated butterfly sleeves. A voluminous cascading train is attached to epitomized the daintiness of a Filipina. Adorned with intricate embroidery details with bead works. Paired with a traditional umbrella decorated with sparkly 'Okir' patterns. Okir or okil is the term for rectilinear and curvilinear plant-based designs and folk motifs that can be usually found among the Moro and Lumad people of the Southern Philippines, as well as parts of Sabah," Montoya explained on his Instagram. 

Pauline's look is completed with a sprawling headpiece and asymetrical earrings by Farah Abu. 

"The ocean wave inspired headpiece is made of corals, glass beads and agates perfectly matched her umbrella with Okir patterns. The earrings on one side was made to look connected to the headpiece while the other side was created to be a stunner on its own," Abu explained on Instagram. 

Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador was crowned Miss Supranational 2023 at Strzelecki Park in Malopolska, Poland on July 15 (Manila time). 

Pauline was a favorite to win, having won the Supra Chat challenge during the preliminaries. Her 1st runner-up finish is the country's highest placement since Mutya Datul won the crown in 2013.

