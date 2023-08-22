^

Business

BSP keeps ceilings on credit card transactions

Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 5:48pm
BSP keeps ceilings on credit card transactions
According to the Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP), the umbrella organization of the country’s 17 major issuers, credit cards serve as powerful tools of economic empowerment for women, as these increase their financial flexibility, opens them up for investment and financing opportunities, and improves overall quality of life,
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has kept existing cap on credit card charges to encourage consumers to borrow money from banks and spur spending in the consumption-reliant Philippine economy.

This means the maximum interest rate or finance charge on the unpaid outstanding credit card balance of a cardholder remains at 3% per month or 36% per year.

Similarly, the monthly add-on rates that credit card issuers can charge on installment loans is maintained at a maximum rate of 1%.

Meanwhile, the maximum processing fee on the availment of credit card cash advances stays at P200.00 per transaction.

The ceilings on credit card transactions are subject to review following a six-month period.

“The BSP’s decision to maintain the current ceilings on credit card transactions strikes a balance between providing consumers with access to credit card financing at steady rates and ensuring long-term viability of banks/credit card issuers so that they can continue to provide quality service to their clients,” BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said.

Credit card receivables posted double-digit growth of 29.0% year-on-year as of end-May 2023, higher than the 17.1% registered a year ago, BSP data showed.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Syrians in regime-held south strike over living conditions

Syrians in regime-held south strike over living conditions

1 day ago
Hundreds of Syrians staged a general strike on Sunday against deteriorating living conditions and price hikes, local media...
Business
fbtw
North Korea abruptly cancels first post-Covid international commercial flight

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-Covid international commercial flight

By Oliver Hotham | 1 day ago
North Korea's national airline was set to make its first commercial flight in over three years on Monday, only for it to be...
Business
fbtw

Senior high school years wasted?

By Rey Gamboa | 19 hours ago
Many senior high school students who expect to graduate academic school year 2023-2024 will most likely realize that nothing much has changed with the added two years they had put in under the K to 12 law, or the...
Business
fbtw
ERC seeks suspension of public listing for small RE firms

ERC seeks suspension of public listing for small RE firms

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission is seeking the suspension of the mandatory public listing requirement for small renewable...
Business
fbtw
Dito plans fundraising for new ventures

Dito plans fundraising for new ventures

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The parent unit of Dito Telecommunity Corp. will embark on another fundraising activity within the year to secure financing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zero tariff mulled for 3-wheeled EVs

Zero tariff mulled for 3-wheeled EVs

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The government is considering the inclusion of two-wheeled and three-wheeled electric vehicles in the executive order that...
Business
fbtw
ADB urges Philipines to boost municipal bond issuance

ADB urges Philipines to boost municipal bond issuance

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank is pushing for greater issuance of municipal bonds in the Philippines and three other countries...
Business
fbtw
World Bank advocates digital health investment

World Bank advocates digital health investment

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The World Bank is urging countries to invest in digital technologies in health to accelerate improvements in the delivery...
Business
fbtw

GSIS eyes P120 billion income this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Government Service Insurance System is looking at a nearly 60 percent increase in its bottomline this year to P120 billion, banking on sustained investment returns.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with