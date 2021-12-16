



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Travel and Tourism

                        
Philippines hailed world’s top dive destination anew at 2021 World Travel Awards

                        

                        
Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 8:02pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Philippines hailed worldâs top dive destination anew at 2021 World Travel Awards
This undated photo shows Tubbataha Reef in Puerto Princesa.
DOT/released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Thursday announced that the Philippines once again won The World’s Leading Dive Destination award at the World Travel Awards 2021.



This is the third consecutive year that the country bagged the award.

   
   


Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed this citation as a "great privilege."



“This distinction is indeed a great privilege, yet, it underlines our great responsibility of protecting and conserving our underwater resources so that these will also be enjoyed and experienced in their pristine natural state by future generations,” she said in a statement.



The Philippines, that boasts of having the best diving destinations with biologically diverse marine and aquatic resources, has beaten other dive destinations in the world in the 28th edition of WTA. These include Maldives, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Azores Islands, Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Cayman Islands, Fiji, Galapagos Islands, and Mexico



Among the country’s top diving spots are the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan, Anilao in Batangas, Malapascua and Moalboal in Cebu, Balicasag, Panglao, and Anda in Bohol, and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro.



In October this year, the DOT also announced that the country has been cited as Asia's leading beach destination and Asia’s leading dive destination at WTA.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT
                                                      DOT
                                                      WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT launches one-stop website for balikbayan promos
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 hours ago

                              
                              
DOT launches one-stop website for balikbayan promos


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched a website that features exclusive travel deals for returning Filipinos or ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In Bethlehem, Omicron ruins hope for Christmas boom
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
In Bethlehem, Omicron ruins hope for Christmas boom


                              

                                                                  By Yasmin Zaher |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After collecting dust for nearly two years, the 228 rooms at Bethlehem's Ararat Hotel were scrubbed last month in anticipation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rediscover the Philippines with fresh eyes and fresh deals
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Rediscover the Philippines with fresh eyes and fresh deals


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rediscover your home with fresh eyes and a new wave of thrill as Klook brings in an adventure-packed holiday campaign to end...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT's &lsquo;Have A Safe Trip, Pinas&rsquo; earns UNWTO citation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
DOT's ‘Have A Safe Trip, Pinas’ earns UNWTO citation


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
 A tourism video of the Department of Tourism was hailed as one of the Exceptional Stories of Sustainable Tourism for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From celebrity homes to turtle rescue: 5 unexpected ways to enjoy Nasugbu, Batangas
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
From celebrity homes to turtle rescue: 5 unexpected ways to enjoy Nasugbu, Batangas


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
For those looking for a weekend or a holiday getaway near Manila, you need not book airline tickets or pack heavy. Batangas,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Days of despair over': Berna Romulo-Puyat shares optimism in 2022 travel outlook
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
'Days of despair over': Berna Romulo-Puyat shares optimism in 2022 travel outlook


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Tourism Secretary Bernadette "Berna" Romulo-Puyat expressed optimism for the local tourism industry for 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with