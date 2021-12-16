Philippines hailed world’s top dive destination anew at 2021 World Travel Awards

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Thursday announced that the Philippines once again won The World’s Leading Dive Destination award at the World Travel Awards 2021.

This is the third consecutive year that the country bagged the award.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed this citation as a "great privilege."

“This distinction is indeed a great privilege, yet, it underlines our great responsibility of protecting and conserving our underwater resources so that these will also be enjoyed and experienced in their pristine natural state by future generations,” she said in a statement.

The Philippines, that boasts of having the best diving destinations with biologically diverse marine and aquatic resources, has beaten other dive destinations in the world in the 28th edition of WTA. These include Maldives, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Azores Islands, Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Cayman Islands, Fiji, Galapagos Islands, and Mexico

Among the country’s top diving spots are the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan, Anilao in Batangas, Malapascua and Moalboal in Cebu, Balicasag, Panglao, and Anda in Bohol, and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro.

In October this year, the DOT also announced that the country has been cited as Asia's leading beach destination and Asia’s leading dive destination at WTA.