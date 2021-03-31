#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippine tourism sites, DOT secure nominations at Asia Edition of 2021 World Travel Awards
This undated photo shows Lagen Dive Site in El Nido, Palawan
Photo courtesy of Erwin T. Lim via DOT

Philippine tourism sites, DOT secure nominations at Asia Edition of 2021 World Travel Awards

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 9:14pm

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippines and the Department of Tourism were once again included in the list of nominees for the 2021 World Travel Awards Asia Edition.

“I am very excited to share with you that, once again, the organizers of the WTA have shortlisted the DOT and the Philippines for multiple awards under the Asia category of its annual program, which is now on its 28th run this 2021,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat shared.

“In addition to our efforts to expand the source markets for the Philippines and prepare for the eventual relaxation of our travel restrictions, we also put equal importance in maintaining the country’s image as a top-of-mind destination among international travelers through the help of notable industry platforms such as the WTA,” she added.

The Philippines secured two nominations this year— Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination, while the DOT was nominated as the region’s Leading Tourist Board.

Cebu was also shortlisted under the Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination category.

On the other hand, Intramuros remains to be a nominee for Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction since it is the title holder for the same award in both the World and Asia categories in WTA last year.

title holder for both the Asia and World Leading Tourist Attraction categories in 2020,

WTA, established in 1993, is one of the most prestigious and comprehensive global recognition bodies that aims to “acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.” 

How to vote

This year, the public and travel industry stakeholders can vote for the Asia-WTA nominees until August 16. The voting period started March 30.

Votes by regular users count as one, while votes cast by travel industry voters count as two.

To vote, the DOT said online users should register to create an account on the WTA portal: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/nominees/2021/asia.  using a valid e-mail address.

“After an e-mail verification, registrants will be able to cast their votes. Additionally, users who are members of the travel industry have the option to apply for an upgraded WTA account by providing additional details such as company name and association number upon registration and fulfilling the minimum requirement of ten votes,” the DOT said.

Puyat encouraged Filipinos to vote for Philippine nominees.

“On behalf of the DOT, I am enjoining the support of our industry stakeholders, and Filipino and foreign travelers to support the Philippines in the 2021 WTA. By casting our votes, we can show that the Philippine tourism industry is alive and even more determined to bounce back, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Last November, Philippines’ dive sites and famed walled city Intramuros were hailed World’s Leading Dive Destination and World’s Leading Tourist Attraction in 2020, respectively.

The following country’s tourism gems were also nominated for the respective WTA categories last year :

  • World’s Leading Beach Destination 2020: Philippines 
  • World’s Leading Island Destination 2020: Siargao 
  • World’s Leading Tourist Board 2020: the Philippines, Department of Tourism

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM INTRAMUROS WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte, close to tears, warns of bleak months ahead
Duterte, close to tears, warns of bleak months ahead
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos will prevail over the pandemic, President Duterte warned of “bleak months” ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA Research backs another week of ECQ within 'NCR Plus bubble'
OCTA Research backs another week of ECQ within 'NCR Plus bubble'
10 hours ago
Medical collectives have also already called for a "time-out" return to ECQ once before. This call was granted, but other...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported that 115 Chinese militia ships have been located in Chigua (Kennan)...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipina domestic worker in Hong Kong who was fired after cancer diagnosis dies
Filipina domestic worker in Hong Kong who was fired after cancer diagnosis dies
8 hours ago
A Filipina who was sacked as a domestic worker in Hong Kong after being diagnosed with cancer -- a case that exposed the vulnerability...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
1 day ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
In ECQ 'bubble', checkpoints for commuter safety harm hard-up drivers
In ECQ 'bubble', checkpoints for commuter safety harm hard-up drivers
By Franco Luna | 14 minutes ago
"He was arrogant. What they're doing is so strict, so aggressive," he said. "I can't really do anything about it since they're...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass vaccinations are seen to start by May. Here's how to get the jab done
Mass vaccinations are seen to start by May. Here's how to get the jab done
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Vaccinations for the general public could begin by May, if government's timeline of the jabs' delivery are met. But what exactly...
Headlines
fbfb
ECQ more suffering than solution for health workers, public &mdash; nurses' group
ECQ more suffering than solution for health workers, public — nurses' group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement, the Filipino Nurses United said placing the capital region, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna under the so-called “NCR...
Headlines
fbfb
US report: Overcrowding and harsh conditions led to COVID-19 spread among inmates
US report: Overcrowding and harsh conditions led to COVID-19 spread among inmates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Despite early lockdowns in prison, overcrowding and poor conditions in these facilities still led to the spread of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
A network of social media accounts wants to bring political organizing to the young
A network of social media accounts wants to bring political organizing to the young
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
A network of groups on social media, boasting thousands of followers each, wants to make it easier for younger Filipinos to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with