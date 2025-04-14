A practical guide to reflecting on your financial life this Holy Week

Holy Week is a time for reflection, sacrifice and renewal—principles that also apply to our financial lives. Just as we use this season to pause and reconnect with our faith, we can also take this opportunity to assess our financial well-being and align it with our values.

Here’s a practical guide to applying Holy Week lessons to your financial quotient (FQ):

1. Palm Sunday: Recognizing what truly matters

Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where people laid down palms to honor Him. It reminds us to celebrate what is truly important in life.

FQ application: Reflect on your financial priorities. Are you spending on things that bring lasting fulfillment, or just momentary satisfaction? Identify which expenses align with your values and which don’t. Start a gratitude list for the non-material things that make you feel truly rich.

2. Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday: Cleansing and financial discipline

These days recall how Jesus cleansed the temple and taught valuable lessons. It’s a reminder to remove distractions and refocus on what’s important.

FQ application: Do both physical and financial and decluttering. It has been our tradition to go through our things during this season so we can lighten our closets and our house in general. When you come up with items that are no longer of good use, you may opt to donate or sell them.

Now, for your financial decluttering, go through your High FQ Financial Statements (The format of these are provided in FQ Book 3: High FQ By Design (Shape Your Environment For a Financially Health You). Also check for unnecessary subscriptions, impulse purchases, financial assets acquired that are no longer serving their purpose.

Strengthen your financial discipline—like Jesus in the temple, remove things that are not serving your long-term goals.

3. Maundy Thursday: The power of giving and investing in others

Jesus washing the disciples’ feet and the Last Supper teach us about service, humility and generosity.

FQ application: Reflect on your giving. Are you sharing your blessings wisely—whether through charity, helping family, or mentoring others? Set up a giving fund in your budget and automate it just as you do with your saving and investing. Draw on this fund when opportunities for giving that align with your core values arise. True wealth is being able to use money to uplift others and invest in relationships.

4. Good Friday: Sacrifice and long-term thinking

Good Friday is about the ultimate sacrifice—a lesson in delayed gratification and enduring hardship for a greater purpose.

FQ application: What financial sacrifices can you make now for long-term stability? Are you setting aside enough for retirement, investments, or emergency funds? If Jesus could endure suffering for a greater mission, we too can develop patience in saving and investing for the future.

5. Black Saturday: Waiting and trusting the process

This is a day of silence and waiting, a perfect metaphor for long-term financial growth.

FQ application: Investing takes time. Are you expecting instant results, or are you patient with market fluctuations? Trust that wise financial decisions compound over time. Stick to your plan, even if you don’t see immediate gains. Reflect: Are you financially prepared for life’s uncertainties?

7. Easter Sunday: Renewal and a fresh start

Easter Sunday symbolizes hope, renewal and new beginnings.

FQ application: Commit to better financial habits moving forward. If you’ve made mistakes in the past, now is the time to correct them. Set a new financial goal—whether it’s saving more, investing, or managing debt better. Celebrate small wins. Just as Easter brings light after darkness, financial success will come after the consistent small steps we do to address our challenges.

Final thoughts

Holy Week is a reminder that our financial journey is more than just numbers—it’s about values, discipline, and purpose. Use this time to pause, reflect, and take meaningful action toward financial peace and happiness.

Let this season not only renew your faith but also your commitment to making smarter decisions and actions for a high FQ life.

What financial change will you start this Holy Week?

