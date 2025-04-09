Financial Valor: Lessons from the heroes of Bataan applied on money

Years ago, I heard someone ask why Filipinos celebrate the Fall of Bataan, “Why celebrate a failure?” On April 9, 1942, Filipino and American forces surrendered to the Japanese during World War II. This led to the infamous Bataan Death March, where around 76,000 Filipino and American soldiers were forced to march under brutal conditions — a distance of about 100 kilometers under the scorching heat of the summer sun with little or no food. Those who fell behind, collapsed, or tried to rest were beaten, bayoneted, or shot by Japanese soldiers. Some were run over by trucks, while others continued marching on wounded legs. Those who could no longer march were made to dig their own graves before being executed while some were buried alive! This remains to be one of the darkest chapters in the history of war.

So why celebrate? It is because while this event symbolizes the cruelty and senselessness of war, it also symbolizes the resilience and heroism of the Filipino and American soldiers.

Today, as we commemorate this historical event that we now rightfully call as Araw ng Kagiting (Day of Valor), let us draw some lessons that extend beyond the battlefield and into our everyday lives, particularly on how we handle our finances. After all, financial struggles can sometimes feel like a war.

1. Always be prepared: The Emergency Fund Strategy

One of the biggest challenges in the Battle of Bataan was the lack of supplies. The troops had limited food, medicine, and ammunition forcing them to stretch their resources beyond what was sustainable.

In personal finance, this is the equivalent of being caught off guard without savings when an emergency happens like loss of job, medical emergency, unexpected expenses, pandemic, etc.

The right design: Set up an automatic savings system where a portion of your income goes straight to your emergency fund until it accumulates an amount equivalent to six to 12 months of your expenses.

2. Adapt and be resourceful: Smart Money Management

Despite being outgunned and outnumbered, the Filipino and American soldiers didn’t easily give up. They became resourceful by rationing their supplies, using whatever they had to survive, and strategizing ways to outlast the enemy.

When it comes to money, be adaptable especially during tough times. Economic downturns, runaway inflation, and personal financial setbacks require a shift in strategy to limit expenses and increase income.

The right design: If you need help in keeping or lowering your budget, you may find apps that are right for you so you’re able to track each peso and mindful in your spending. Have other income sources by exploring side hustles, freelancing, and other passive income opportunities.

3. Discipline wins battles. The Power of Financial Consistency

The Bataan Death March was brutal as described in the first paragraph. Of the 76,000 who started the march, only a few thousands survived to tell their stories. They had extraordinary resilience and mental strength. They had strong willpower and determination and focused on small goals along the way — reaching the next stop, surviving another hour, staying on their feet to keep going. These small steps allowed them to survive the march and later on liberated by the Allied Forces in early 1945.

When it comes to achieving financial freedom, it isn’t really about making one big heroic move but it is about the small and consistent steps. It is about choosing to stick to your budget, achieving your small goals of mindful spending, consistent saving and investing that will eventually make you achieve your long-term goal of financial freedom.

The right design: Pay yourself first by automating your saving and investing. Set up a peso-cost averaging so you protect your Makatwirang Mak from your Emotional Emong which irrationally responds to market fluctuations. And remember, discipline and counting on willpower is usually difficult so make it easy for yourself by making it automatic.

4. Strength in unity: The Role of Financial Support System

During the Battle of Bataan, many soldiers survived because they looked out for one another. They shared food, tended to each other’s wounds, and provided moral support.

In the same way, financial struggles become easier to bear when we have a strong support system, whether that’s family, mentors, or a community that encourages high FQ behavior.

The right design. Surround yourself with people with high FQ with whom you can have meaningful sharing of experiences about earning, saving, and investing. Learn from trusted individuals and institutions that can give you advice devoid of harmful conflicts of interest. Talk about money healthily at home. You cannot just hone your own FQ and leave the others out, especially your family members who will always affect the way you handle your money.

5. Choose to fight smarter, not harder: Design your life for a High FQ!

One of the most painful truths about the Battle of Bataan was that the soldiers were fighting an uphill battle. The lack of preparation, outdated weaponry, and insufficient resources meant they were set up for a difficult struggle from the start.

The same can be said about our financial life. Many people live from paycheck to paycheck, constantly fighting to make ends meet—not because they lack effort, but because the system is not designed for their financial success.

The right design: Carefully observe the existing design and systems in place in your everyday life—at home, in school, place of work, everything in your physical and online environment. Are they conducive to the kind of life you want to live? If not, re-design them by following the steps outlined in FQ Book 3: High FQ by Design (Shape your environment for a financially healthy you) in order to make the optimal choices the easier choices for you.

Be the choice architect of your own life! Once you take control, you can stop fighting that never-ending battle with money and start living a life of financial peace.

Final Thoughts:

The heroes of Bataan showed us the meaning of courage, discipline, perseverance in the face of war. While our financial challenges may not be as extreme as what they went through, we can honor their legacy by applying their principles in our own battles — preparing for the unexpected, staying resourceful, practicing financial disciple, building strong support system, and most importantly, designing our financial lives to win.

Happy Araw ng Kagitingan!

