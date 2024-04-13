The art of 'moneyfesting': How to turn unused items into cash

Turn your unused items into cash without having to say goodbye to them forever. It is called moneyfesting.

MANILA, Philippines — You probably have lots of valuable items at home that you no longer need but do not want to give away just to anyone. You do not want to sell them, either, because some of them have sentimental value. Well, you can still use what you have — gadgets, luxury bags, watches, among others — to generate cash.

You can use these overlooked assets to fulfill your dreams; whether it's traveling to different parts of the world, starting a business, or treating yourself to that luxury item you've always wanted.

The best part of it is that you do not have to sell your treasured items to unlock their value. There are now ways and means, such as PawnHero (PawnHero.ph), an online pawnshop in the Philippines, to enable you to turn your unused items into cash without having to say goodbye to them forever. It is called moneyfesting.

'Art of moneyfesting'

Moneyfesting is the process of pawning your assets to manifest or bring in more money and opportunities into your life. Instead of letting these items collect dust in your closet, you can put them to work for you and make your dreams a reality.

PawnHero, which uses advanced technology and is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), makes this moneyfesting process easier by providing a safe and convenient platform for you to pawn your items.

All you have to do is visit the PawnHero website or app, click "Pawn Now" and choose the appropriate description for your item. Then, an in-house courier will pick up your item to bring it to its physical pawnshop for inspection and appraisal.

Less than 24 hours after your item is picked up, you will receive the final loan offer. Once you accept the offer, you'll get your loan in 5 to 10 minutes’ time. You do not have to leave the comfort of your home and you do not need to wait in long lines.

Financial freedom

While pawning used to be seen as a last-ditch effort to gain emergency funds, more and more people now see it as a smart financial decision.

Think about it — why let your items sit idly when they could be your ticket to financial empowerment? PawnHero aims to change the way you view these assets; it's not about giving up on your treasures, it's about leveraging them smartly to support your life's ambitions and desires.

Whether it's fueling a start-up venture with a burst of capital or financing an impromptu escapade for some well-deserved rest and relaxation, pawning can be your ally by maximizing the worth of what you already own.

