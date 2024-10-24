'Travel now, pay in 24 gives' launched; GCash turns 20 with top 20 features

MANILA, Philippines — E-wallet platform GCash recently unveiled its new GGives promotion, which enables travelers to book their flights using GGives, and pay in 24 gives for zero % down payment for up to 12 months and with no credit card required.

For 20 years, GCash has been rolling out feature after feature, aiming to make life easier, faster, and more inclusive for everyone. What started as a simple SMS money transfer has exploded into the financial super app.

From sending money in seconds to paying bills, shopping, and even investing, the app has transformed how Filipinos handle money.

For its 20th anniversary this year, the app proudly shared its top 20 features in the past two decades:

1. SMS Money Transfer

This is where it all began! Picture this: it's 2004, flip phones are the hottest gadgets, and texting is the way to stay connected. Then GCash swoops in and changes the game, letting people send and receive money with a simple SMS/text. The app made moving money as easy as texting a friend, opening the door to financial freedom for millions.



2. Buy Load

By 2012, smartphones were everywhere. Enter Buy Load. Now you can reload your prepaid credits anytime, anywhere, straight from your phone! No more rushing to the sari-sari store for load. Today, more than prepaid load, you can also top up mobile data, promos, and other prepaid services like Cignal TV, Konsulta MD, and more. Life just got a whole lot more convenient.

3. Pay Bills

Long lines at payment centers? Not here! In 2012, the Pay Bills feature turned your phone into a personal cashier, letting you pay for everything from electric bills to tuition without leaving home, with over 1,900+ billers all in the app to date.

4. Scan-to-Pay QR

Remember when cashless payments felt like something out of the future? GCash brought it to life in 2017 with Scan-to-Pay QR, the first of its kind in the Philippines. It made its debut when Globe Telecom's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ernest Cu, used it for the first-ever payment in Mini Stop (now Uncle John’s).

5. eKYC (Electronic Know-Your-Customer)

Remember when verifying your identity (KYC) meant standing in line at a store? Well, not anymore! Launched in 2018, the eKYC feature made getting verified quick, safe, and fully digital. What once required a face-to-face meeting with your ID is now as easy as opening the app, scanning your ID, snapping a selfie, and hitting submit.

6. GCredit

By 2018, GCash wasn’t just about sending money anymore, it was about borrowing it, too. With GCredit, in partnership with CIMB, you could get instant cash when you needed it, with no bank hoops to jump through.

7. GScore

Also, in 2018, the app launched GScore, which enables one more perks one could unlock in the app, like access to more lending products. Today, there are 5.4 million unique borrowers, with 1 in 3 borrowers being small business owners and 2 in 3 borrowers being women.

8. GSave

In 2018, GSave made saving money a breeze. No paperwork, no bank lines, and with just a few taps, you were saving like a pro. Finally, everyday Filipinos had easy access to banking and financial security at their fingertips. Today, GSave has evolved into a savings marketplace where you can open accounts with BPI, Unobank, CIMB, and Maybank, all within the app. There are now 10.9 million registered GSave users earning up to 15% interest on savings.

9. GForest

Since 2019, GForest made it possible to help the planet as every transaction earned you points to plant virtual trees that were later turned into real ones. So far, GCash, through its credible local and international partners, has planted 2.8 million trees, covering an area twice the size of Quezon City, with 17 million Green Heroes and 138,000 tons of carbon dioxide reduced.

10. GInsure

When the world turned upside down in 2020, GInsure was born to give users access to affordable health and life insurance. With just a few taps, getting insured wasn’t intimidating anymore. It was quick, easy, and right in your pocket. Today, GInsure is your one-stop shop for all insurance needs. From life and health to cars, travel, accidents, and even pets. And with premiums starting at just P10 a month, it’s one of the most affordable options out there. With over 28.3 million GInsure policies sold and 7.8 million registered users, the app is making protection accessible for all.

11. GLife

Since its launch in 2020, GLife has grown into more than a lifestyle mini-program, it is now a full-blown super app within GCash. What started with shopping and food delivery has expanded into a one-stop shop for everything from travel bookings and entertainment to essential services like bill payment, health, and even insurance.

12. GGives, GLoan

In 2021, GGives and GLoan were launched. GGives lets you split your payments into easy installments, with select merchants even offering 0% interest. Iif you need quick cash, GLoan is there with loans up to P125,000. Borrowing is made simple, straight to your e-wallet.

13. GInvest Funds

Launched in 2021, GInvest, now called GFunds, allows you to participate in the growth of both local and global companies for as low as P50. Whether you’re eyeing top local corporations or global giants, GInvest makes it easy to start investing with just a few taps.

14. GJobs

What started as a simple job search feature in 2021 has evolved into a comprehensive platform connecting users with employment opportunities. Now, GJobs, powered by PasaJob, helps job seekers by searching for jobs within the GCash app, offering tailored job listings and resources that streamline the hiring process. Now you can even refer friends and family to jobs and earn a referral fee once successfully placed. This feature facilitates employment and supports the growing gig economy, helping Filipinos find work that fits their skills and lifestyle.

15. Global Pay

In 2022, Global Pay took things international. With GCash and Alipay+, cross-border payments became a breeze. Whether you’re shopping online or traveling abroad, GCash turned your phone into a global wallet, accepted worldwide.

16. Send Money Protect (Scam Insurance)

With digital threats on the rise, the app teamed up with Chubb to launch Send Money Protect in 2023. This cyber insurance adds an extra layer of security to every Express Send transfer of up to P15,000 for 30 days, shielding you from scams like social engineering, account takeovers, or online shopping fraud.

17. GStocks PH

Launched in 2023 in partnership with AB Capital, GCash brought the stock market to your smartphone. Now, anyone can invest in Philippine stocks straight from the app, no brokers required. With 692,000 users and a minimum investment as low as P1,000, it’s investing, simplified and accessible to all.

18. GCrypto

Also, in 2023, the app dove into the world of cryptocurrency. Buying, selling, and trading crypto became as easy as managing your e-wallet with GCrypto, in partnership with PDAX (Philippine Digital Asset Exchange).

19. GCash Visa Card

In 2023, the GCash Visa Card bridged the gap between digital payments and the real world. Whether shopping online or in physical stores, you can tap into your GCash balance wherever Visa is accepted - no hidden charges, the best forex rates, and accepted in over 200 countries and territories.

20. GCash Overseas

For Filipinos abroad, GCash Overseas was a total game-changer in 2023. Now, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and migrants can use GCash even with a non-Philippine SIM. From sending money to paying bills in real-time, the app keeps you connected to your financial responsibilities back home. Want more control over your money? You can send funds to your family instantly, without service fees, or pay for bills in the Philippines, all from wherever you are in the world.