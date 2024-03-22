How to make money from your talents: Sharon Cuneta shares ideas

MANILA, Philippines — Want to pursue your passion but don’t know if you can make money from it?

Take it from Sharon Cuneta who became a “Megastar” by maximizing her talent for singing, and continues to do so even after she has grown her wealth.

At a round table interview last week following her performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, the award-winning actress-singer shared to reporters, including Philstar.com, some ideas on how others can repeat her feat of building an empire out of her God-given natural talent.

First, according to Cuneta, one has to identify one’s talents then develop these.

“You find the gifts that God gave you when you were born… and you’ll know these gifts, you’ll determine them if you love them, you’re happy doing them, you nurture them, develop them and then use them,” she advised.

Only when one’s talents are already developed and happily done that one can earn from them, she said. Moreover, money will follow, she assured, if one uses one’s talents to help others.

“So you can earn from them, be happy while working, and helping other people with what you like.”

Apart from singing and acting, Sharon revealed a talent for writing, which she is currently developing to add to her portfolio.

“I love writing, I’m not a writer, but I’ll write my book!” she bared.

She shared how someone who loves writing can profit from it.

“If you are a writer, let’s say, you write for a great newspaper, but are there other areas (where you can use your talent)? In YouTube, you can find so many ways to make money as a writer. You can make self-published books and make money. If you write a thousand words a day for let’s say, five or six years, you would come up with something.”

The key, said Sharon, is be an authority in what you do.

“Always write about what you know… You can teach people by your experiences. Kahit problema nga pwede mong gawing teaching tool.”

Even bad experiences can be used as motivation to use one’s talents to earn a living. One, for example, can write or make a vlog (video blog) about how to recover from a failed relationship, instead of trying to cope using vices.

“O naghiwalay kami, anong ginawa ko, nag-drugs ba ‘ko? I never smoked a joint of marijuana in my life. I do not drink. My only bisyo now is vaping. I quit smoking 20 years ago. Sabi ko kasi, ‘Hindi ka naman bobo. Bobo ka ba? Bakit ka nagsisigarilyo, mamatay ka.”

In everything one does, the important thing, said “Mega,” is to “Invest in yourself. Find out what your gifts are.” — Video by Deni Bernardo, additional editing by Martin Ramos

