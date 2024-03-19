Sharon Cuneta thinks luxury brands are good investment. Here’s why

MANILA, Philippines — Thinking of buying a luxury bag or shoes but you’re not sure if they’re worth it?

According to “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta, shopping for a designer brand is not that bad.

At a round table interview last Tuesday following her performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, the award-winning actress-singer shared to reporters, including Philstar.com, her secrets for growing her hard-earned money.

Though saving and investing have always been part of the equation, “Mega” did not deny that she, too, indulges in shopping for luxury items once in a while.

She, however, does not splurge and thinks for the item’s resale value before buying it.

“Even in my Hermes bags, or whatever luxury items you have. You know how much Chanel has raised their prices? And do you know that if you used an Hermes bag well, if you take care of it, you can resell it. You’re still going to make some money, nagamit mo pa, ‘di ba? That’s the way I shop,” she explained.

InLife Sheroes, the Filipino insurance company’s flagship program for women empowerment, was established in partnership with the International Finance Corp., a member of the World Bank Group. It aims to reach out to the relatively untapped segment of the women in the Philippines, especially women entrepreneurs who need life and health protection as well as financial solutions to expand their businesses. Sheroes’ four focus areas are financial literacy, health and wellness, women-specific solutions, and access to social and business networks.

During the anniversary show held at the Rigodon Ballroom of the Manila Peninsula, the Sheroes Awards Program was also launched to honor Filipino women who embody the program’s four pillars: champions of financial education, advocates for physical and/or mental health and wellness, accomplished women who work for the benefit of women and business leaders whose products and services address women’s needs. Nominations should be accompanied by a 500-word story on the nominee’s profile, explaining her advocacies and endeavors, and must be sent to [email protected] from March 12 to August 15. For more information, visit https://www.inlifesheroes.com/. — Video by Deni Bernardo, additional video editing by Martin Ramos