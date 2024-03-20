Sharon Cuneta has a warning about stock market investing

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta has been a performer most of her life, but much of her wealth did not come from show business.

The award-winning singer-actress bared at a round table interview last week at the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life), for which she is the endorser that she grew her money through investing.

When investing in stocks, however, Cuneta has several pointers based on her experience.

“People would say, stocks. But my warning for everyone, as well as to myself, is do not invest in what you do not understand. So if you know someone who’s good in stocks, then you ask for advice,” she said.

“And if you are wanting to buy stocks… as a beginner investor in stocks, don’t put all your money there. That’s the number one lesson, do not put all your eggs in one basket. Dapat diversified ang portfolio mo.”

For those who want to venture into stock market investing, she recommended investing in big companies with great recall.

“When you buy stocks and you have little money and you’re not really into investing millions, then you can start investing in the things that you are aware of. What do you use? Do you have PLDT? Do you have Meralco? Do you go to SM? How is SM doing? Is it developing many residential properties? Did it have mall after mall after mall? That’s a good company,” she vouched.

“Is Aboitiz as a company still doing great as a company? Yes it is. We don’t have the SuperFerries anymore, but they’re one of the richest, one of the best companies. It’s companies na every day, nakikita mo. Sa’n galing ‘tong softdrinks ko? Legal ba ‘to? Ganu’n. Everything that you see, invest in what you know. And do not go overboard. Try mo muna.”

It can be recalled that Sharon was an endorser for Aboitiz’s SuperFerry, for which she was often impersonated for her famous tagline in the commercial, “Sakay na!”

Likewise, she encouraged those who want to invest in stocks or any other investments to “Sakay na” and to not be afraid to take risks.

“It’s always hit or miss at the beginning but after a while, natututo ka na,” she assured. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

