



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
The Budgetarian

                        
Teaching kids how money works

                        

                        
FQ (Financial Quotient) - Rose Fres Fausto - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Teaching kids how money works
Even if you lack confidence in your own FQ, you are still the best teacher to your children when it comes to handling money because FQ is not just a set of skills but a way of life.

                        

                           



Earlier this month, I received an interesting message from a mom with a high FQ kid. Here it is.





Dear FQ Mom,



I don’t usually check social media first thing in the morning, but today something suddenly came to my mind and I looked it up on Google. Then I found your article on Philstar and I saw your YouTube video on Childhood Money Memory.





Very very inspiring! It brought me back to my childhood money memories. Ang dami kong naalala which really affected pala the way I handle finances now. I’ve also been a silent follower of FQ Mom since 2014 when I first bought “The Retelling of The Richest Man in Babylon”, which became one of my daughter’s favorite books. She was one year old when I bought that book and when I started reading it to her. She’s eight now and she has read your book several times already! 



I taught her the value of managing money properly by budgeting, saving and investing. She started with piggy banks, then we opened kiddie savings accounts for her na kasama siya including sa coop, BDO Kiddie Savers. She also opened her first COL account when she turned three. That was my birthday present for her. 



Early this year, she wanted to have a scooter. Instead of buying her one right away, I taught her the value of delayed gratification (the third basic law of money). Tinuruan ko siya how to set goals, make a vision board with matching affirmations, how to save up for her scooter, and how to think of ideas to earn money to add to her savings. She learned to sell her artworks. She learned to make and sell bookmarks and story books, sell sandwiches and lemon juice, at pati load, hahaha! Last week, After nine months of saving up, she finally had enough money to buy her pink scooter at may sobra pa! I also taught her the value of giving tithes and sharing with others. 



Thank you for the inspiration, Ms. Rose! God bless you more!



Last week, along with her scooter, I bought her a copy of “The Richest Man in Babylon” by George Clason at sobrang tuwang-tuwa siya.  That’s what she’s been reading these days, one to two pages a day lang kasi madaming text hehe, at kino-compare niya from time to time dun sa “The Retelling of the Richest Man in Babylon” by FQ Mom.  



Thank you so much for all that you do. Sobrang nakaka-inspire po kayo.  You're also one of my inspirations kung bakit po ako nag-start mag-share about personal finance sa blog at sa YouTube. Madami din akong natutunan sa “FQ Book 1 - FQ: the nth Intelligence” lalo na about core values. I can't wait to have a copy of your other books like “FQ Book 2”.  :) 



Pinabasa ko comment mo sa daughter ko and she's super kilig haha!



Thank you again, Ms. Rose! You, Sir Marvin and the entire FQ Fausto family are the best! Yes, looking forward to meeting you again soon! :) 



Janice Germano Sabitsana

ThePinayInvestor.com







Start them young



Former OFW, Jocelyn Oftana, also created a YouTube video about the three basic laws of money and how she taught them to her son, based on “The Retelling of The Richest Man in Babylon”. 



Also recently, I was tagged this cute Instagram Story by dancer, coach, father and husband, Niko Bolante.







Basti trying to solve the problem on page 63 of FQ Book 2, Chapter 4: Crash Course in Behavioral Economics.







Messages and posts like the above really give me a lot of hope. Let us all start our kids early on in their FQ journey. This is an essential life skill that they need in order to have a successful and meaningful life. Even if you lack confidence in your own FQ, you are still the best teacher to your children when it comes to handling money because FQ is not just a set of skills but a way of life.



Let’s continue this conversation of teaching our children about money early on. Join our conversation on our live show on Thursday at 11 a.m. We will be having Coach Niko Bolante, the father of the boy who tried to answer the problem in the FQ Book 2 Chapter 4: Crash Course in Behavioral Economics. He will be joined by his family.







Our guests this week on our Kumu show are Coach Niko Bolante and wife Joyce, together with their sons Bast and Alonso.







Cheers to high FQ kids!



ANNOUNCEMENTS



1. If you missed our latest #FQMondayHabit about money and relationship, watch this link https://youtu.be/jJgj3MwWaAU and don’t forget to subscribe.






2. If you have unique business ideas, join the Condura Negosyo Plus and win amazing business prizes! I am also excited about your business ideas. I will be one of the judges and I’m looking forward to receiving your entries! Click this link to register: https://bit.ly/NegosyoPlus



3. To learn more about your money behavior, get your copy of FQ books and for your loved ones too. The principles you will learn from here are not only applicable in your financial life but all the other important aspects of your life. https://fqmom.com/bookstore/ 






To know more about “FQ Book 2”, watch this short video.






3. How good are you with money? Do you want to know your FQ score? Take the FQ test and get hold of your finances now. Scan the QR code or click the link http://fqmom.com/dev-fqtest/app/#/questionnaire 





 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FINANCIAL QUOTIENT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Can we make money by being funny?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Can we make money by being funny?


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Laughter is indeed the best medicine.

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Social entrepreneurship in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Social entrepreneurship in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
These brave souls are the ones whose life work is all about improving the condition of the marginalized sectors of socie...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andres Bonifacio, national heroes give financial advice in new web series
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Andres Bonifacio, national heroes give financial advice in new web series


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Are you one of those who are hooked with payday or 5/5 online sales? What's your saving and spending habits especially with...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Of giving up half of family income
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
35 days ago

                              
                              
Of giving up half of family income


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 35 days ago                              


                                                            
I was tagged by a finance blogger who called me her “forever idol.”

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FQ lessons in action
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
42 days ago

                              
                              
FQ lessons in action


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 42 days ago                              


                                                            
I wish to share with you a very heartwarming letter that really helped me have a most wonderful birthday on September 4.

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What FQ is not
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
49 days ago

                              
                              
What FQ is not


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 49 days ago                              


                                                            
In order to fully understand what FQ is, let’s discuss what FQ is not. 

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with