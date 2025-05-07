LIVE updates: Search for next pope

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinals from around the world have gathered at the Vatican to begin the secretive process of electing a new pope, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

The conclave officially begins today, May 7, inside the Sistine Chapel.

This will be the largest and most diverse papal conclave in the history of the Catholic Church, with 133 cardinal electors representing 70 countries, and the hopes of 1.4 billion Catholics around the world resting on their decision.

Stay tuned for real-time updates as the Church begins its search for the 267th successor of St. Peter. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)