^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Search for next pope

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 9:00am
LIVE updates: Search for next pope

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinals from around the world have gathered at the Vatican to begin the secretive process of electing a new pope, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

The conclave officially begins today, May 7, inside the Sistine Chapel.

This will be the largest and most diverse papal conclave in the history of the Catholic Church, with 133 cardinal electors representing 70 countries, and the hopes of 1.4 billion Catholics around the world resting on their decision.

Stay tuned for real-time updates as the Church begins its search for the 267th successor of St. Peter. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

PAPAL WATCH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated &mdash; survey

While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
In a pre-election survey of over 2,400 likely voters, 40.1% identified as “pro-Duterte” or supporters of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has launched an investigation on five top officials of the Marcos administration over allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: End of the road for Que killers

PNP: End of the road for Que killers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
It’s the end of the road for David Tan Liao as far as the Philippine National Police (PNP) is concerned, as it claims...
Headlines
fbtw
May 12 election day now a national holiday

May 12 election day now a national holiday

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
Malacañang has declared election day, May 12, as a special non-working holiday nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA bollards not deep enough? Marcos orders probe

NAIA bollards not deep enough? Marcos orders probe

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Bollards that weren’t buried deep enough contributed to the car crash incident on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Bong Go still leads latest senatorial poll

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go continues to lead the senatorial race in the midterm polls, based on Arkipelago Analytics’ latest nationwide survey.
Headlines
fbtw
BI chief slams delays in P1.9 billion e-gates procurement

BI chief slams delays in P1.9 billion e-gates procurement

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration  Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado has expressed frustration over the prolonged procurement process...
Headlines
fbtw
Cardinal David asks what people expect from next pope

Cardinal David asks what people expect from next pope

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
As he prepares for the task of electing a new pope, Kalookan’s Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David takes with him people’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls aired for class suspensions, election overtime pay, leaves

Calls aired for class suspensions, election overtime pay, leaves

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Students are urging the Commission on Higher Education  to suspend classes from May 10 to 13 to help increase youth voter...
Headlines
fbtw
Bong Go leads Senate race in latest Arkipelago survey; Tulfo, Bato close behind

Bong Go leads Senate race in latest Arkipelago survey; Tulfo, Bato close behind

17 hours ago
Former presidential aide and incumbent Sen. Bong Go continues to dominate the senatorial race, leading the latest nationwide...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with