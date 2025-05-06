Why all you ever needed are 3 camera lenses: 50MP clarity with ZEISS technology on vivo V50

With vivo V50, you won't be needing any more than three smartphone lenses. Here's why!

MANILA, Philippines — Smartphone technology has advanced by leaps and bounds over the last decades. One aspect of mobile phones that have benefitted from these developments is photography.

Before we know, the advent of mobile photography has come introducing multiple cameras on our handy devices—sometimes up to five front and rear lenses.

Yet with vivo V50, the latest flagship from the tech brand for the Philippines, you are rest assured that all you’ll ever need are three cameras, yet all boasting of no less than 50MP clarity lenses and the unbeatable ZEISS technology—co-engineered with the optics company all the way from Germany.

You can read about the remarkable partnership between these two global tech giants

How the Zeiss legacy is helping shape the future of mobile photography with vivo

Together, they jointly define and pursue ZEISS optics quality and imaging performance standards. Their aim is to cater to both content creators and photography enthusiasts, offering high-quality, high-performance lenses to enjoy photography more.

Now, let us showcase the photography capabilities of these lenses, namely the 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, the 50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera and the 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera.

The ZEISS look

For years now, ZEISS lenses have been known in the industry to deliver the “ZEISS look” which is characterized by three things combined: exceptional image definition, color definition and a bokeh that gives off a 3D pop effect.

These ZEISS optics quality and imaging performance have all been achieved in the three flagship 50MP ZEISS lenses of the vivo V50.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

These photos taken at the summit of Mt. Ulap in Itogon, Benguet despite harsh lighting showcases depth from the layers of the mountains in the background, as well as the contrast of colors from the lush trees and dried grass, amid the blue skies.

The vivo VCS Camera-Bionic Spectrum also processes lights similar to eye signals, resulting in images closer to how our eyes perceived them.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

Portraits so pro

As with previous vivo V30 and vivo V40 flagship phones, users have been introduced to the world of bokeh or portrait photography. And what’s even more astounding vivo with the ZEISS innovations, allowed users to enjoy professional portraits shots using just a smartphone.

The vivo V50, of course, is no exception. It comes with the signature ZEISS Multifocal Portrait features that adjusts the focal lenses from 23mm, to 35mm to 50mm. The shooter can choose the preferred setting depending on the landscape, the background, or simply the mood.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

These night portrait shots at BGC demonstrates the difference in framing and focal lengths of the ZEISS 50MP OIS Main Camera.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

Captured at 50mm focal length, these two images blurred the leaves on the background, while light penetrates, creating a nature portrait that’s just stunning, the beautiful model included. On the left, the aperture size is slight opened at f/8 for a natural looking bokeh; while the right photo is at max f/1.2 for the ultimate bokeh, or the mentioned 3D pop effect.

Philstar.com / Jap Tobias

Lastly, with the vivo V50 lenses, you can select from different ZEISS Styles Bokeh options, like this Distagon Style Bokeh, or the Hollywood distagon, simulating the effect of hexagonal aperture blades.

Super sensor

The three cameras of the vivo V50 also boasts of the 1/1.55" Flagship Sensor, a super-sensitive and large sensor that rivals many imaging flagships. This provides a strong light sensitivity for effortless shooting regardless of lighting conditions.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

Moreover, the 50MP ZEISS OIS Camera also carries camera-grade stabilization feature that functions as a gimbal to prevent blurs, especially in videos.

Your own studio light

vivo’s signature Aura Light has also improved in V50. It’s not just larger in physical size as evident on the rear camera setup, but also now has 100% more soft flash compared to the V40.

Compared to regular flash, its softness is up to 143 times for a soft illumination that brings out the delicate texture of the skin.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

Moreover, the AI 3D Studio Light 2.0 on V50 allows you to change the lighting intensity as well as move between warmer or cooler tones.

No-fuss wide angle shots

Finally take advantage of high-quality wide-angle lenses on both the front and back of vivo V50.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

The rear camera is ideal for shooting expansive landscape shots. These pics show side-by-side a regular and wide shot.

While the front cam high-resolution 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera and 92° field of view, so that even if there are plenty of people in the groufie, everyone’s captured in clear and vibrant details.

More awesome specs

If these 50MP ZEISS cameras aren’t enough, the vivo V50 also carries even better specs to make sure you’re empowered with your smartphone photography.

First on the list is the AI Image Studio with AI Erase 2.0 that automatically recognizes passers-by and achieves one-press elimination. The Live Cutout is a more practical function that can increase the filming rate.

In terms of long-lasting usage, the V50 is vivo’s slimmest phone with a big 6,000 mAh BlueVolt battery.

Photo Release

And thanks to its extremely narrow bezel and curved upper and lower borders, the device remains slim and stylish despite its big battery capacity—not to mention the stunning Ancora Red and Mist Purple color.

Meanwhile, the Satin Black edition comes at only 189g, providing a lightweight and comfortable grip.

Under the hood, the V50 is built with the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor offering 15% faster CPU. At the same time, it intelligently utilizes an idle ROM space to expand its 12GB RAM by an additional 12GB, resulting in 40 more apps.

And not to be missed are the IP68 & IP69 ratings, making it waterproof, dust resistance and drop and scratch resistance.

All this makes the vivo V50 a stylish, powerful and durable flagship phone that can rival professional cameras with its 50MP ZEISS All Main Cameras.

Grab the vivo V50, starting at P26,999, in three striking colorways: Ancora Red, Mist Purple and Satin Black. Available at vivo authorized store, vivo website, Shopee and Lazada.

