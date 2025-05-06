IN PHOTOS: Lubao Int’l Balloon and Music Fest 2025 draws thousands in vibrant comeback

Known as Southeast Asia’s largest hot air balloon event, the 2025 edition returned with a colorful lift-off, headlining performances and the first look at Pampanga’s newest theme park.

PAMPANGA, Philippines — After a six-year hiatus, the Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival made its highly anticipated return from April 11 to 13 at Pradera Verde, Lubao, Pampanga.

Here’s what went down at Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival 2025, captured in photos.

1. A sky full of color

Philstar.com/EC Toledo

Philstar.com/EC Toledo The morning sky comes alive with colorful hot air balloons at the Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival.

Festival mornings began with a breathtaking mass ascension of 26 vibrant hot air balloons, filling the sky just as the sun began to rise.

Hot air balloons from Australia, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and the Philippines took to the skies, showcasing creatively shaped inflatables and dazzling designs that wowed early risers and photo enthusiasts alike.

The sight of dozens of balloons slowly lifting off against the Pampanga skyline offered a magical start to each day—reminding everyone of what they missed during the festival’s long pause.

2. Nightly concerts featuring top OPM artists

Philstar.com/EC Toledo A couple shares a moment, casually enjoying the music of Ben&Ben

Each night, the stage was graced by top OPM artists, whose performances turned the area into a vibrant concert venue.

The crowd was treated to unforgettable musical moments, with standout acts like Ben&Ben, Mayonnaise, Darren Espanto, ALAMAT and The Juans kicking off the festival on the first night.

Philstar.com/EC Toledo P-pop boy group ALAMAT took the stage to launch night one with an energetic performance of their hits

The second and third nights continued the momentum, featuring an impressive lineup including Kyle Echarri, Lola Amour, Earl Agustin, Ashbin, Al James, Skusta Clee, James Reid, Silent Sanctuary, Zack Tabudlo, Juan Karlos and Bamboo, each bringing their unique sound to the stage.

Festival-goers danced, sang along and enjoyed the night while surrounded by food stalls, balloon displays and thousands of fellow music lovers.

3. Burn, baby, burn

Philstar.com/EC Toledo A line of hot air balloons illuminated the night during the Night Glow segment at the Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival.

As night fell, the festival showcased the captivating Night Glow segment.

Grounded for the evening, the hot air balloons were illuminated by flames from their burners, casting a vibrant glow across the festival grounds. The crowd joined in with chants of "Burn, Burn, Burn" as the balloons lit up the night.

Each evening ended with a stunning fireworks display, concluding the full day’s events.

4. Lubao’s newest attraction

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Pradera Islands is a theme park celebrating Filipino heritage with local-inspired rides and experiences

Adding to the excitement was an exclusive sneak peek at Pradera Islands, Pampanga’s newest theme park.

Attendees were among the first to explore its Filipino-inspired attractions, which included family rides, outdoor activities and scenic spots perfect for relaxing or snapping Instagram-worthy shots

By merging Filipino culture with exciting attractions, the park aims to become a top destination for visitors.

5. Over 75,000 guests across the weekend

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Festival-goers witness breathtaking sights and sounds at the Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival.

The festival attracted an estimated 75,000 attendees over the course of three days.

Families, friend groups and tourists flocked to the grounds of Pradera Verde, eager to take part in the celebration. The massive turnout underscored the event’s significance not just in Pampanga, but across the country— cementing its reputation as a premier festival.

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Families and children are among the 75,000 guests at this year’s event, enjoying a fun-filled weekend of activities and performances

First launched in 2014, the Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival took a pause because of the pandemic.

Its meaningful return this year revived a beloved tradition that brought together longtime fans and first-timers in a renewed spirit of celebration.

6. Activities for all ages and interests

Philstar.com/EC Toledo

Beyond the hot air balloons, live music and thrilling rides, the festival had something for everyone.

Guests enjoyed a mini zoo exhibit, a bustling food bazaar offering local flavors and festival favorites and plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained.

Whether attendees came for the sunrise balloon flights or stayed for the evening concerts, the festival packed each day with unforgettable experiences that surely made attendees want to come back for more.

The Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival 2025 was made possible with support from key sponsors, including San Miguel Corporation, Pure Foods Tender Juicy, Purefoods, Magnolia Timplados, Magnolia, San Miguel Beer, San Miguel Beer Fiesta, Ginebra San Miguel, Petron, and Pagcor, along with a media partnership with RW 95.1

‘Til next year, Lubao Int’l Balloon and Music Fest 2025! – Photos by EC Toledo

