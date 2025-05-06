vivo lets you give the 'Best Mom Award' this Mother's Day

The vivo Best Mom Award is a nationwide initiative that honors the love, effort and selflessness that mothers give every single day.

Buy any vivo phone to receive vivo Best Mom Award Certificate

MANILA, Philippines — In every Filipino family, a mother stands as the quiet force that holds everything together.

She is the early morning wake-up call, the late-night listener, the tireless provider and the unshakable source of strength. While her love often goes unspoken and her sacrifices unseen, her impact is immeasurable.

This Mother’s Day, vivo is shining a spotlight on every mom’s unwavering devotion through the Best Mom Award, a nationwide initiative that honors the love, effort and selflessness that mothers give every single day.

The campaign invites families across the Philippines to express their appreciation in a meaningful, memorable way.

A small way to say a big thank you

From May 9 to May 13, vivo invites families to take a moment to honor the most selfless woman in their lives.

All you need to do is buy any vivo phone, as every purchase comes with a vivo Best Mom Award certificate for your mother. Find a participating vivo concept store near you here: https://www.vivoglobal.ph/vivo-best-mom-award-promo/.

To keep the love going, share this moment online with the hashtag #vivoBestMom and tag @vivo_philippines to receive exclusive vivo merchandise.

Capture mom's beauty with the vivo V50

A mother’s love is picture-perfect, and with vivo’s latest innovation—the vivo V50 with 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera—you can now capture that love in its purest form. As part of the celebration, moms are treated to a free professional-style portrait session using the vivo V50.

Equipped with ZEISS optics, the vivo V50 brings out natural beauty with true-to-life colors, soft bokeh and elegant tones.

The result? Timeless portraits worthy of the woman who’s given you everything. And yes, the portraits are completely free—a keepsake she can cherish forever.

Don't miss this heartfelt Mother's Day celebration

This May, vivo is reminding everyone that Mother’s Day is not just a date on the calendar—it’s a chance to show love, gratitude, and respect.

Through the vivo Best Mom Award, moms are seen, appreciated, and honored. So visit a participating vivo store today, and make your mom feel like the best in the world.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.