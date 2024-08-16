#PhilstarPicks: 8 exciting deals we are eyeing from SM Great Gadget Sale this August

Check out our picks from the SM Malls Online app, which you can score with Swipe Coupons, and claim when you visit SM this Cybermonth.

MANILA, Philippines — The SM Great Gadget Sale is in full swing this month, offering an incredible selection of gadgets at prices that will make you smile.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast or just looking to upgrade your everyday devices, this is the perfect opportunity to snag some amazing deals.

1. Sony ZV-F1 Digital Camera



The Sony ZV-F1 is a game-changer for content creators, boasting a high-quality lens and advanced autofocus features for sharp and vibrant shots.

Its compact design makes it easy to carry on all your adventures. For those looking to enhance their photography or vlogging, this camera is a must-have, especially at this discounted price.

Offer: Save P1,500, from SRP P32,999, now only P31,499 until August 31 only

Designed for gamers, the G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard offers customizable RGB lighting and programmable keys that give you the edge in competitive gaming.

What’s more, the tactile feedback enhances your gaming experience, making every keystroke satisfying—like a badass gamer.

It’s a perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup with just a swipe at the SM Malls Online app.

Offer: 30% off, from P6,895 to only P4,995, available until August 31 only

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a device that could offer you an excellent, all-around smartphone experience

Packed with a stunning display, powerful processor and top-notch camera features, it’s designed for those who demand excellence in every aspect of their mobile experience.

This is a steal, considering its performance rivals that of flagship models, making it a smart investment.

Offer: Save P2,000, now available for only P32,990 until August 31

Feeling snuggly this rainy season? Turn off the AC and switch to a fan with the Xiaomi Smart Tower Fan.

It does not only cool your space but also features smart controls for convenient operation. Its modern design fits seamlessly into any decor, while its energy efficiency saves you money on electricity bills.

This deal from SM Malls Online app is perfect for those looking to stay comfortable despite the rainy weather.

Offer: 43% off, from P5,299 to P3,699, available until August 31

Purchasing any model from the CAMON 30 series or the POVA 6 Pro not only gets you a reliable, budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive camera capabilities but also a free insulated water bottle.

This practical deal makes it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a new phone with added value!

Offer: Prices range from P8,999 to P23,999, purchase come with free insulated water bottle, until August 31

If there’s one thing that Filipinos love in every gathering, it’s for sure belting out tunes in front of the KTV!

Transform your living room into an entertainment hub with the Cherry Aqua Smart TV FHD 43"! Enjoy high-definition viewing along with a complimentary wireless karaoke system, perfect for family gatherings or parties.

This deal not only enhances your viewing experience but also adds an element of fun, making it a fantastic buy for any home.

Offer: Available for only P14,999 with free karaoke until August 31

Level up your gaming experience with this powerful laptop!

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is designed to handle the latest games with ease, featuring a robust processor and dedicated graphics card.

Its sleek design and portability make it ideal for gamers on the move. Swipe this coupon for a 15% discount.

Deal: Now P40,795.75 after 15% discount, available until August 31

The Logitech G502 X is a favorite among gamers for its precision and customizable features.

With programmable buttons and adjustable DPI settings, this mouse gives you the control you need during intense gaming sessions.

Adding this to your rig is a smart choice for anyone serious about their gaming performance!

Offer: Save P700, from P4,495 to P3,699, until September 30

Take your tech to the next level this Cybermonth

Upgrade your tech game this Cybermonth at SM malls! These gadgets aren't just discounted; they provide incredible value, functionality and performance to enhance your everyday life.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals during the Great Gadget Sale, running this entire month of August at SM.

Simply download the SM Malls Online App for exclusive promo offers and discounts which you can redeem with Swipe Coupons when you shop at SM malls.

Download the SM Malls Online app to redeem Swipe Coupons.

Editors Note: This #Brandspace story is created with SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.