Malaysia Mega Sale returns with discounts up to 85%

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Tourism Malaysia has announced the launch of the Malaysia Mega Sale 2024, as one of the major initiatives aimed at creating high-impact tourism promotional activities starting June 15 to July 31.

This initiative not only promotes Malaysia as a premier shopping destination but aims to revitalize the national economy, which includes the accommodation, gastronomy and tourism sectors.

The Malaysia Mega Sale 2024, involving leading retailers and shopping malls across Malaysia, is offering discounts of up to 85%. This program is designed to attract both domestic and international tourists, creating an added value while traveling in Malaysia.

During the launch, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said the return of the mega sale is poised to bring back a new wave of enthusiasm and economic uplift for tourism.

“I'd like to touch on just a few of the benefits that this Mega Sale Campaign can bring. First, the tourism sector, which is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, will benefit immensely from the Mega Sale campaign. Shopping is a significant part of the tourist experience, and offering exclusive deals and promotions will definitely enhance Malaysia's appeal as a premier shopping destination,” Khan said.

“Additionally, the new Mega Sale campaign will create numerous job opportunities across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and logistics, thereby boosting the local economy. Mega Sale campaign is not just about shopping; it is about celebrating our rich cultural heritage. It will integrate cultural events, local craft showcases, and culinary delights, providing a holistic experience that promotes cultural exchange and community engagement,” he added.

This campaign is fully supported by shopping mall operators, hotel associations, travel agencies, airlines, KTMB, and local tourism industry players. It is to ensure that tourists enjoy a comprehensive and valuable shopping experience while in Malaysia, in line with the national sales campaign slogan "MY Priceless Experience." This initiative is expected to have a significant impact of RM102.7 billion in tourism revenue for 2024.

“The new Mega Sale campaign is a beacon of hope and opportunity. It displays our collective resilience and commitment to rebuilding a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous Malaysia. Let us come together to make this campaign a showcase of the best of Malaysia to the world,” Khan ended his speech.

