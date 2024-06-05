'Budol' alert: Mid-year sales, promos as 2024 reaches halfway

MANILA, Philippines — Maybe it is the fluctuating weather but believe it or not, 2024 is reaching the halfway mark by the end of this month!

As such, a number of brands and corporations are dishing out mid-year sale promotions for every Filipino to enjoy.

Whether it is in celebration of the Philippine independence or to mark the end of summer, there's midyear sale for everything and everyone.

Landers offers free membership, renewal for frontliners

They say real superheroes don’t wear capes because many of them wear uniforms and badges or scrubs and lab coats. They are our frontliners – the ones who immediately take action to save lives or help those in need, especially during challenging times.

For their tireless dedication to their profession, Landers is honoring them on its 8th anniversary celebration with a complimentary membership card to the Superstore so that they can shop and create more wonderful memories at the country’s fastest growing membership store. Available to new members or frontliners who are renewing their membership, this heartfelt offer is open to healthcare professionals, emergency respondents, essential service workers, military personnel and government employees.

With the free membership, which will be offered until June 11, they can have access to exclusive discounts, high-quality products, and many more member benefits.

At every branch, members can access an expansive selection of imported and local merchandise, ranging from everyday essentials and fresh produce to appliances and furniture. Our modern heroes will surely enjoy regular deals and promotions like Instant Savings, Super Crazy Sale, and Fresh & Produce Sale that help members save more all year-round.

And of course, after a day’s work of saving lives and keeping our country safe, frontliners can reward themselves with a relaxing dining experience at the grocery chain's in-house restaurant and café, Central and Doppio. Landers Central offers New York-inspired dishes, such as the crowd favorite 18-inch Extra Large Real NY Style Pizza, crispy fried chicken, premium pasta, and Angus beef burger. Doppio, on the other hand, serves freshly brewed coffee made from a blend of imported Arabica and Robusta beans, milk teas, ice cream, and pastries.

Completing the premium membership experience is a lineup of exclusive perks that include low-priced medicines from Capital Care Pharmacy, free haircuts at Federal Barbers, discounted fuel at Caltex, and reduced prices for Solane LPG.

To avail of the free membership, all frontliners may sign up or renew at the membership counters. Those applying for the first time must present the necessary identification, including a valid government ID, a valid PRC ID for health workers, and/or a valid company ID for non-medical personnel. For renewing frontliner members, they must present the SMS or text message they received from the brand. To know more, visit www.landers.ph.

LAC launches Father's Day promos

Rainy season is fast approaching! With the changing weather, the whole family is more susceptible to sickness. We need to keep our bodies healthy and our immune systems up. LAC believes in providing high-quality supplements for the whole family. They offer a range of immunity boosters to keep each member of the family protected and safe.

Which is why we would like to send you LAC’s Immunity Kit for the whole family. It includes:

TriAction C1000 Timed-Release, which contains 1000mg of vitamin C formula and offers 3x the benefits of regular vitamin C supplements to help build stronger immunity, resistance to infections (coughs, colds, flu), and more! Timed-release also means it allows for gradual release of nutrients for maximum absorption.

Junior ImmuGuard Junior with Probiotics, which combines four strains of good bacteria to boost your child’s immunity and digestive health. It helps boost good microorganisms in your child's body to fight against bad bacteria/pathogens that can cause illnesses and maintain good resistance against common infections, e.g. colds, flu and coughs.

For Father's Day, there is also Activated Liver Protector. Check out other Father's Day gifts and deals of up to 38% off in Leader in Antioxidative Control (LAC) stores and LAC.com.ph. There is a free portable and insulated tumbler worth P800 for every P9,999 spend by every member.

Happy Living marks 30th anniversary with wine festival

Join Happy Living as it celebrates its 30th anniversary with "A Continuing Journey Across the World's Most Famous Wine Regions and Wineries", a wine festival featuring over 150 celebrated wines, beers and spirits from all over the globe. This special event will take place on June 15 in The Tent at Enderun, McKinley Hill, Taguig.

Tickets are now on sale on Happy Living website's Shop page. Until June 15, can get tickets at their regular price of P2,500. Get your tickets via www.tinyurl.com/HLPC30TH-ANNIVTIX.

Looking to master the art of tasting and understanding wine regions? Connoisseurs looking to take their craft a step further are in for a treat, as Happy Living’s wine festival also features a slew of masterclasses with partner brands Jackson Family Wines of Sta. Rosa, California; Lionel Osmin & Cie and Cha?teau Croix de Labrie of France, and Lolea Mediterranean Apéritif from Spain.

Apart from tasting some of the world’s best wines and taking part in the masterclasses, wine festival participants also get the chance to bring home exciting raffle prizes, including special premium boxes of Loire Valley White Wines or the seductive Burgundy Experience set of reds, a complimentary overnight stay at Acro Residences, and even a European high-end designer chair from Edia.

Since it was established in 1994, Happy Living has always remained true to its commitment to provide “what makes you happy." It became the exclusive distributor of Beringer, its flagship brand, as well as French classic varietal pioneers de France and Robert Skalli, and prime Chilean wine Vina Valdivieso in the 2000s. Since then, it grew its extensive wine list to include the world’s most notable labels from the fine wine regions of Australia, Chile, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, South Africa, and the United States. The business is also the trusted distributor of the country’s well-loved restaurants, hotels, malls, and other establishments.

To provide the full experience to wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts, the brand also set up its very own Tasting Room, tucked away in the middle of Chino Roces in Makati. The intimate and cozy space showcases the brand's portfolio of celebrated Old World and New World wine labels, offered at friendly prices. Perfect for oenophiles seeking their next favorite wines as well as wine novices out to discover new experiences, the Tasting Room sets the perfect ambience for curated tastings and wine classes, as well as food and wine pairing sessions.

Love, Bonito

The Archive Sale of fashion brand Love, Bonito now has bigger discounts with more markdowns on select styles and new sale codes.

With the code CHANCE15PH, individuals can buy two pieces and get 15% off while the code CHANCE25PH offers buying three pieces and getting 25% off.

The sale, which began last May 27 and runs until June 9, sees markdowns up to 80% across 2,000 styles with prices as low as P375.

Discovery Hotels and Resorts

The hospitality company is holding an Independence Day Travel Sale where individuals can get up to 60% savings on travel adventures around the Philippines from June 3 to 16.

These include stays in the company's resorts in Boracay, Coron, and Samal as well as Discovery Primea and Discovery Suites in Makati with stays as low as P5,000.

More luxurious stays include Manami Resort in Sipalay, Negros Occidental and Chema's By The Sea across Davao City.

My Discover Elite members can get in on the sale during the entire sale period, while the general public can join in beginning June 10.

