WATCH: How your parcels are being processed

MANILA, Philippines — Ninja Van Philippines marks its seventh anniversary, celebrating a journey of growth, innovation, and commitment to being a reliable logistics and growth partner for businesses of all sizes.

Over the past seven years, the company has achieved 100% coverage across the country, reaching more than 18 million Filipinos with its hassle-free logistics services. From Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to the global e-commerce platforms and brands, the company’s more than 8,000 employees and workers help carry out its mission of providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions.

Addressing the evolving needs of Filipino businesses, Ninja Van Philippines has also built a suite of supply chain management solutions, known as Logistics+, to help MSMEs navigate the complex and ever-changing networks of suppliers, manufacturing partners, transportation providers, and financial service providers. This enables SMEs to focus on their business growth and empowers MSMEs to reimagine their growth potential.

As part of its seventh anniversary, the company showcased its Cabuyao Hub - the group’s largest automated sorting hub in the region. Beyond full automation, the hub sports fully integrated measurement and sortation services which can automatically weigh and scan parcels - making parcel sorting and tracking more accurate and efficient.

“The capabilities of our Cabuyao Hub highlight our ongoing investments in tech-driven innovations that bring quick deliveries for the shippers who have continued to place their trust in us over the past seven years,” said Ninja Van Philippines Country Head Jose Alvin Perez.

“Alongside our pursuit of operational excellence, our hustle continues to provide dedicated shipper support to round out a best-in-class logistics experience for our shipper partners.”

