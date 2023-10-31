^

Shopping Guide

WATCH: How your parcels are being processed

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Ninja Van Philippines marks its seventh anniversary, celebrating a journey of growth, innovation, and commitment to being a reliable logistics and growth partner for businesses of all sizes. 

Over the past seven years, the company has achieved 100% coverage across the country, reaching more than 18 million Filipinos with its hassle-free logistics services. From Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to the global e-commerce platforms and brands, the company’s more than 8,000 employees and workers help carry out its mission of providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions.

Addressing the evolving needs of Filipino businesses, Ninja Van Philippines has also built a suite of supply chain management solutions, known as Logistics+, to help MSMEs navigate the complex and ever-changing networks of suppliers, manufacturing partners, transportation providers, and financial service providers. This enables SMEs to focus on their business growth and empowers MSMEs to reimagine their growth potential. 

As part of its seventh anniversary, the company showcased its Cabuyao Hub - the group’s largest automated sorting hub in the region. Beyond full automation, the hub sports fully integrated measurement and sortation services which can automatically weigh and scan parcels - making parcel sorting and tracking more accurate and efficient. 

“The capabilities of our Cabuyao Hub highlight our ongoing investments in tech-driven innovations that bring quick deliveries for the shippers who have continued to place their trust in us over the past seven years,” said Ninja Van Philippines Country Head Jose Alvin Perez. 

“Alongside our pursuit of operational excellence, our hustle continues to provide dedicated shipper support to round out a best-in-class logistics experience for our shipper partners.”

RELATEDOld habits die hard: Pinoys still prefer in-person shopping over online shopping — study

vuukle comment

NINJA VAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
On tight Christmas budget? Gabbi Garcia gives thrifty tips
11 days ago

On tight Christmas budget? Gabbi Garcia gives thrifty tips

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Here is a rundown of Christmas gift ideas, from Korean star Lee Min-ho's stylish pick to Gabbi Garcia's surprising yet practical...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
LIST: Catch up with your best bud this month with these super buy 1 get 1 deals
brandSpace
12 days ago

LIST: Catch up with your best bud this month with these super buy 1 get 1 deals

12 days ago
To make your get-togethers even more enjoyable, we've rounded up some Super Buy 1 Get 1 deals and promos on SM Deals this...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
'CEO' Bryanboy teases new Ikea locations; Christmas-friendly furniture now available
13 days ago

'CEO' Bryanboy teases new Ikea locations; Christmas-friendly furniture now available

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Calling himself a "CEO of Ikea Philippines," Bryanboy detailed in a one-minute video some supposed future plans for the...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Textile shopping at your fingertips: Garment app, showroom launched in Rizal
October 15, 2023 - 1:38pm

Textile shopping at your fingertips: Garment app, showroom launched in Rizal

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | October 15, 2023 - 1:38pm
Its recent launch redefines textile shopping after the urban municipality has suddenly become the haberdashery of choice...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
8 things you (probably) didn&rsquo;t know existed at Estancia Mall
brandSpace
October 13, 2023 - 5:00pm

8 things you (probably) didn’t know existed at Estancia Mall

October 13, 2023 - 5:00pm
Malling in Estancia just got more exciting with the addition of a slew of new dining outlets and shops that opened in May...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Last chance for sulit deals! Lazada 10.10 Sale extended until October 14!
brandSpace
October 12, 2023 - 2:55pm

Last chance for sulit deals! Lazada 10.10 Sale extended until October 14!

October 12, 2023 - 2:55pm
Shop and save more during the five-day sale and get the best prices on quality items on your and your loved ones’ wish...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with