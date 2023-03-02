#PhilstarPicks: Beat the summer slump with these productivity boosters under P500.

MANILA, Philippines — Summer is almost here, and as the temperature rises, it doesn’t necessarily mean our productivity does too.

As we are about to spend more sweltering afternoons in front of our laptops, working or studying, we can’t blame you if you find it more challenging to stay focused on your task due to what many call the "summer slump."

According to a 2016 study, it could be harder to be productive and get things done when the days go extra hot. The researchers say this is because the hot temperature can slow our brains down and cause heat stress, leading to losing focus.

But there are things you can do—or perhaps, buy— to keep you on top of your deliverables during this season! Here are our #PhilstarPicks that can help you get out of the summer slump:

1. Timers

We know you hate your morning alarms because who doesn’t, anyway? But more than just waking you up, timers can help you improve your focus, especially during crunch time.

The famous “Pomodoro technique,” for example, challenges you to manage your time correctly by making you alternate tasks with short breaks through a Pomodoro timer.

All you need to do is first choose a single task to focus on; second, set your timer at 25 minutes and work only on your selected task; third, take a five-minute break after 25 minutes, then repeat this process three times. Then after four sets of focusing on your task, reward yourself and take a more extended break of about 15 to 30 minutes.

Mechanical Pomodoro Timer: BUY HERE FOR P109

2. Notepads and notebooks

Once in a while, it’s good to skip your digital screens and do things the traditional way—like jotting down notes and bulleting reminders.

Start your day by writing your to-do lists and reminding yourself that you’re not born with a silver spoon to be slacking off. Nothing reminds you of that better than the Wag Kang Tamad notepad and the Planner para sa mga Tamad.

You can also get an extra boost of inspiration with a personalized notebook from Papernotes, which you can use for bullet journalling, notetaking, doodling and scribbling!

Wag Kang Tamad Notepad: BUY HERE for P88



BUY HERE for Planner para sa mga Tamad: BUY HERE FOR P80



BUY HERE FOR Personalized notebook: BUY HERE FOR P349

3. Work area essentials

What are your timers and cute notepads for when your workstation doesn’t inspire you to get moving?

Ensure that your work area sparks enough joy to motivate you as you hustle by decluttering everything that can be put away—from charging cords and stationery to other accessories. Do that with a wall shelf peg board that can save your desk space for more important things.

Make your workstation even more conducive with a super helpful mousepad that has all the essential keyboard shortcuts you need, so you won’t have to Google search for them every single time!

Wall shelf peg board: STARTS AT P170 . BUY HERE.



STARTS AT . BUY HERE. Mousepad w/ keyboard shortcuts: BUY HERE for P169.

4. Water tumblers

Need we say more? Stay hydrated always! A must-have is an insulated stainless tumbler that can keep your water cool for hours so you can constantly refresh and rehydrate anytime needed.

If you’re the kind of person determined to build a habit of drinking plenty of water, you can also get a super-large water bottle with time markers to remind you how much water you should be drinking every two hours.

3.78L Water bottle with time markers: STARTS at P449. BUY HERE.

5. Fans

Manage to find your calm amid the hot weather with reliable and portable fans.

At home, put beside you this affordable Akari 6" rechargeable desk fan that comes with a built-in night light—perfect for surprise power interruptions during the summer season.

Akari rechargeable fan: BUY HERE FOR P495.

Summer is fast approaching, and so does the difficulty of keeping yourself inspired and motivated to work under crazy hot weather. But while the upcoming days might be unbearable, we cheer you on with these #PhilstarPicks which we hope will help you rise to the occasion! What's more, add to cart and purchase during Shopee's Mega Shopping Sale from 3.3 to 3.15.

