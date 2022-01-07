Deck the home with 6 picks from Savers Appliances promo

MANILA, Philippines — Give your home an upgrade this season, and enjoy the best deals and big discounts from Savers Appliances. Make staying home more enjoyable with the appliances and gadgets that are suited to your passions.

Whether it’s cooking up a gourmet meal or watching your favorite movies and series, Savers Appliances has a wide array of products that match your interests. What’s more, its Yuletide Treats promo offer discounts and freebies on your purchases that can be delivered to your doorstep hassle-free!

Find the right fit for your lifestyle from the extensive catalogue of local and imported brands that come with the best deals for the holidays. Here are some of the home gadgets and appliances that have freebies and discounts of up to 30% off:

1. Sony portable wireless speaker

Enjoy your favorite tunes with the true sound of the Sony SRS-XP500 X-Series portable wireless speaker. Connect with Bluetooth and amp up your house party to the next level with the speaker’s fun features that even allow you to choose the lighting patterns to suit your mood.

2. Sony 4K HDR OLED TV

Immerse in vibrant colors and crisp sounds as you stream your favorite movies and series with the latest innovation in Sony’s XR-65A8OJ-OLED 65”. With the OLED Contrast Pro and Cognitive Processor XR™ the images are presented with clear depth and contrast while the Acoustic Surface Audio+ features sounds the come directly from the screen to precisely align what you hear with what you see.

3. Samsung laser projector

Make your home theater dream a reality with cutting-edge laser technology that offers a dramatic cinema experience in 4K resolution with precise color accuracy, a super wide color gamut and exceptional brightness on max 120-inch screen space matched with top-notch audio quality. The SP-LSP7TGAXXP 4K Ultra Short Throw comes in compact, minimalist design that makes it an elegant addition to any living space.

4. Tecnogas cooking range

Make meal prep fun with this functional and super stylish TFG-6031DRVXC 60cm Four Gas Burners with four cooking functions for truly gourmet meals. Enjoy quality cooking time with its three Gas Burners with Wok Burner plus an Electric Hot Plate, Thermostat-Controlled 63-L Capacity Oven and Rotisserie.

5. Whirlpool inverter refrigerator

Keep your food fresh with this stylish refrigerator’s Quick Cooling and Quick Freezing Modes. The 6WM16NIHGG 16.Cuft Inverter Side-by-side model also features a Smart Defrosting system to make sure that ingredients are always at their optimum taste, and its Zen Inverter Technology ensures better energy efficiency.

6. Panasonic front load washer and dryer

To take good care of your OOTDs, you can rely on the stain-removing ActiveFoam system of this sleek front load washer and dryer, with functions that maximize washing performance and washing consumption. The NA-SO16FX1LP model (10kg front load washer and 6kg dryer) also has a StainMaster+ feature that helps protect babies from allergies as it effortlessly washes away stubborn stains, bacteria, dust mites and allergens using hot water.

Score Yuletide Treats!

Find all these high-tech home items and more at Savers Appliances, which you can order conveniently online, with fast nationwide delivery. Make your home shopping spree even more exciting with freebies and bonuses for the season:

Two free Greenwich Overload Pizzas for every purchase of participating Smart TVs



for every purchase of participating Smart TVs +500 points for every purchase of participating cooking ranges



for every purchase of participating cooking ranges Two free Selecta Surpreme Half Gallon Ice Cream for every purchase of participating refrigerators



for every purchase of participating refrigerators Free installation for select models of airconditioners.

Use BPI credit cards and get a free Robinsons Supermarket Gift Basket for purchases worth P20,000; or get 1 dozen premium donuts for free with approved Home Credit and Aeon transactions worth P16,000.

Have a jolly homey holiday with Savers Appliances!

For more information about the Yuletide Treats promo, visit www.saversappliances.com.ph.