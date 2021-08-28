7 quirky home items you didnâ€™t know you needed

MANILA, Philippines — It’s almost the -ber months, almost 2022 and we’re still in quarantine.

Considering that spending the majority of our time at home will continue to be the norm in the near future, you might as well take this chance to deck out your space with some whimsically playful home items.



As luck would have it, ITOOH, the country’s newest online homestyle platform, is holding their Discover Homestyle SALE from August 30 to September 1st with discounts of up to 40%. Featuring everything from beddings, to bed goods, to light and couches, you can find everything and more in this one-stop shop!



For your reading pleasure and decorating inspo, here are seven of our fave pieces that you can cop, too!



If Game of Thrones were set in the tropics, this gorgeous rattan marvel would definitely be something houses would fight over. Put it in your dining room, your terrace or maybe your office area (imagine your peer's reactions when they see you on it on your next virtual catch-up!).

Original price: P4,800.00

Sale price: P3,840.00

So you've got the latest Instagram candle, maybe your dried flowers came in, your crystals, incense burners-- all the latest online obsessions. Of course, what you'll be needing next is something to display it with.

May we suggest this elegant Quatrefoil Tray? Not only does It come with a handle (useful for breakfast-in-bed days), you can also choose from its black, white and beige marble options.

Original price: P2,699.00

Sale price: P2,159.20

Whoever said lamps were just fixtures, clearly never had a Norseboy table lamp. Designed to look like a wooden puppet, this rubberwood lamp can actually be your new tabletop companion. With its adjustable legs, Norseboy can easily be used as a book or tablet holder. Because nobody likes glaring white light, the linen lampshade can effectively diffuse light, too.

Original price: P2,990.00

Sale price: P2,290.00

Giving you gothic meadow vibes, this Twig Side Table is practically an art piece in itself. If you’re a little low on space or just have a bare corner you want to enhance, this perfectly sized table is your best bet.

Made out of powder-coated black bar steel with a tiled tabletop, this table is even weather-proof. With table legs made to resemble intertwined twigs, this is a modern interpretation of “bringing the outside in”.

Original price: P9,500

Sale price: P7,600

Childhood is such a magical time for kids that you can't help but spoil them with every ounce of whimsy and fun. This cute Table and Chair Set makes for a great addition to their pastime nooks - just think of the many drawings, coloring books, and activities they'd have fun doing while in it!

Original price: P4,500.00

Sale price: P4,050.00

There’s nothing quite like the freedom of youth, and this rattan-wrapped planter shaped like a childhood staple brings back all the feels. Though you can’t ride it around the block like you used to, this planter can comfortably hold your newest plant babies.

Original price: P1,900

Sale price: P1,520

Since most of us have been spending more time in the kitchen, it only makes sense to make it more interesting in there, too. Rather than using your typical (read: plain) storage containers for spices, produce, or snacks, opting for this multipurpose retro-inspired Spacy Ball makes cooking a lot more fun and functional.

Original price: P2,995

Sale price: P2,396



No matter what your personal homestyle is—or even if you haven’t found it yet—you’re bound to have a Eureka moment at ITOOH!

For more information on their sale or if you want to go shop while stocks last, check shopitooh.com/sale.html and follow www.instagram.com/shopitooh/!