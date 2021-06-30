Puregold aiming to revive '90s sitcom era; WalterMart reopens QC branch

MANILA, Philippines — Puregold Channel made an attempt to resurrect a '90s sitcom with their new web series "GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes."

During the recent virtual press conference for the show, veteran director Don Cuaresma said the sitcom was conceptualized by Puregold President Vincet Co.

“Gusto niya kasi 'yung mga '90s na sitcom. Kasi 'yung 90s na sitcom 'yun ang golden years ng sitcom. 'Yung mga 'Palibhasa Lalake,' 'Okidoki Dok,' 'Home Along D Riles,' so gusto niyang dalhin sa bagong generation. 'GV Boys' is about the story of three male boarders,” Don said.

The show stars Jerome Ponce, Nikko Natividad and Dave Bornea and they will be joined by Wilma Doesnt, Elsa Droga and Carmi Martin.

“I'm Jawo here, short for Jaworski. Ang character ko dito is, siyempre dahil comedy, ako 'yung medyo kulang-kulang. Kulang-kulang sa mga banat, sa mga kwentuhan, parang hindi grumaduate, actually hindi naman talaga. Ayon 'yung character ko. At mabilis ako dito ma-inlove,” Jerome said of his character.

“Ako po dito si Daks. Eugene Oragon ang aking full name. Si Daks ay street smart at lahat ay susuungin, papasukin at madiskarte sa buhay, maharot, madaldal, ayon masaya kasama,” Nikko added.

“Ako po ay Amboy dito at may sekretong ibubunyag sa dulo kaya abangan nila yan,” Dave concluded.

“GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” will have eight episode drops and two special episodes. The digital series can be streamed online for free on Puregold Channel’s Facebook and YouTube pages starting July 10.

“The channel is dedicated to our loyal customers. This is our way of rewarding and staying in touch with them outside the stores. This is our thrust, to strengthen the future of retail through strong engagement and digital footprint,” said Co.

WalterMart reopens E Rodriguez Sr branch

WalterMart upholds its level of service and safety in all of its malls with its "5S Program: Screening, Shield, Sanitation, Social Distancing and Service Heart."

In the opening of its E. Rodriguez Sr. at Quezon City branch, the mall also said their employees, who are wearing the Ingat Angat button pins, are all vaccinated.

The mall ensures all high-contact areas are sanitized every 30 minutes and safety officers are deployed throughout the mall to ensure all standard protocols are met.

WalterMart E Rodriguez Sr. reopened its doors to the public last June 25. With approximately 7,000 sqm in total land space, the two-storey mall sets the tone of a refreshed and stronger shopping experience in the new normal. The first WalterMart mall, built in 1992, underwent a face lift.

As a way of giving back to frontliners, the mall announced special discounts and deals for them.

With its strategic location that is close to the community with easy to access to commute routes, the mall chain ensures that "convenience is king." It also assured faster, easier and hassle-free options for customers to receive their orders through designated pick-up points via the curb side pick-up program. Enjoy contactless parking via the automated turn style and QR code scanning and convenient parking slots -- this and a free parking perk await for the first two weeks of opening.

WalterMart Supermarket has also grown its online ordering capability via its Grocery Delivery site, www.waltermart.com, for a full omni-channel experience. In the store, wide aisles are designed for a seamless and relaxed shopping feel.

“The reopening of WalterMart E. Rodriguez simply brings us back to our roots, why we do what we do – to serve and be a partner in uplifting the lives of the communities that we serve,” said General Manager and SVP for Operations, Jerico Buning.

The brand has worked directly with farmers for a steady supply of fresh produce and has transpired an endeavour to reach more communities through its “Palengke Fresh” – a weekend farmer’s market located inside the mall. It also claims to be the first supermarket to have hydroponics system installed in its store to ensure the freshness of their produce right in the comforts of a physical store.