Angel Locsin, Neil Arce give Vice Ganda a new dog

MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedian Vice Ganda is the fur parent to a new Chai poodle given by celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce.

In a video uploaded on Vice's YouTube channel last October 9, the "It's Showtime" host unboxed several Labubu dolls — a hobby of Vice to collect — of varying sizes.

The last Labubu doll Vice opened was a furry monster version named Zimomo when the comedian realized the doll resembled the comedian's new dog.

Vice shared the dog was from Angel and Neil after the couple saw the host-comedian dejected following the death of Chip In, Vice's first pet dog, a few months ago.

"Nu'ng nalaman [ni Angel] wala na si Chip In at malungkot na malungkot ako, kapapanganak lang ng aso niya so 'yung isang [puppy] binigay sa'kin," Vice said, adding the new dog had no name yet.

The star pointed out Zimomo looked like the new dog and Vice walked over to the door where the dog was, eager to play.

Vice showed the Zimomo doll to the dog to show their resemblance and suggested naming it after the doll, though initially Vice quipped the host will call the dog Zimeme (a reference to another name for Vice).

"Look oh, parang pareho kayo ng hair!" Vice said. "Papangalanin na lang kitang Zimomo, gusto mo na ba 'yun?"

The video ended with Vice assuring viewers the host will be showing off the new Labubu dolls wherever the comedian would be, including in "It's Showtime." — Video from Vice Ganda's YouTube channel

