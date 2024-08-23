'My true friend': Vice Ganda mourns loss of 1st fur baby Chip In

Host-comedian Vice Ganda with his dog Chip In in this undated photo uploaded on the host's Facebook page on August 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Box-office actor and 'It's Showtime' host Vice Ganda lost his dog, Chip In.

The comedian-host gave a tribute to his first fur baby on his social media accounts.

Addressing his departed dog as "my dearest," Vice Ganda penned his goodbye letter by saying Chip In was with him for six years and was his first fur baby.

He proceeded to list the wonderful qualities that his dog possessed.

"You were my source of joy when i was so down. You made me look forward to coming home from a very exhausting day. You stayed beside me when I was lonely. You listened to me when I was upset. You kissed me when I was crying," Vice shared.

The host recalled how his Chip In fought his sickness for him because he was "weak" and Vice was not ready to lose him.

With Chip In's death, Vice admitted that he did not know it would hurt him so much.

"When you were sick I asked you to fight because I was not ready to lose you. I was too weak. It would break me. And you made sure to survive. We were so happy. I knew you fought hard enough to stay with me. But today I guess it's really time to say goodbye and let you run and play in heaven.

"I'm so sad. Been crying since morning. I didn't know that losing a fur baby would hurt this much. I realized you were not just a dog.

"You were my baby. My family. My true friend. You gave me so much love. And I loved you with all my heart. I thank God for you," Vice ended his tribute for Chip In.

