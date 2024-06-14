Philippine's 1st World Cat Show set this weekend in Makati

File photo shows a participant at Vietnam's first national cat show with his cat Burny, a British longhair breed. Vietnam's first national cat show in Hanoi was held on February 16, 2020 amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' 1st World Cat show, set for today and Saturday, June 15, is expected to attract around 150 to 200 cats from over 15 countries.

Co-presented by Hard Rock Cafe Manila, the Society of Feline Enthusiasts of the Philippines Inc. (SFEPI) and the World Cat Federation (WCF) present The Philippines’ First World Cat Show from today and June 15 in the fifth Floor of One Ayala Mall in Makati City. The event is free to the public.

The ongoing two-day cat show is a competition that features cats from various breeds. The cats will be adjudged by their physical attributes, grooming, and overall presence.

These categories include "Best of Best” (top cat in each category) and “Best General" (overall champion, as well as Best Kitten, Best Junior, Best Adult, and Best Neuter Category.

The cats that will be cited will receive trophies, certificate titles, cat supplies from donors and brand sponsors, and special prizes.

Hard Rock Cafe again lends its hand to the first-ever cat show in Manila. The brand was also the sponsor for the Cebu leg of the International Cat Show held in Mandaue City. A portion from this said event were donated to Island Rescue Organization (IRO) in Mandaue City, an organization that is committed to re-homing animals and to finding ways to lessen the stray population of cats and dogs. The brand also recently donated to the organization's Hearts and Tails Campaign.

More information on the two-day Makati event can be viewed at Society of Feline Enthusiasts of the Philippines Inc. Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sfepiwcf.org/

