Liza Soberano pens touching letter for dog Yuna

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano may be making waves in Hollywood, but she hasn't forgotten the love of one furry friend who has gotten her through the past few years.

As part of a campaign for a pet wellness brand, Liza wrote a letter to her pet dog Yuna, expressing her fondness and care.

"Dear Yuna, you have no idea just how much you mean to me. You bring joy and light into my life just by being you," Liza began her letter.

She credited Yuna with forming her morning routine and inspiring her to observe a health lifestyle to keep up with Yuna's energy.

Liza admitted having an unexplainable connection with Yuna, and while she's often away a lot, her dog is always eager to see her.

"You know, whoever said a dog is the only living being on Earth that loves you more it loves itself is a genius," Liza said, sharing her aspirations of playing fetch with Yuna in the snow and taking the dog to New York's Central Park.

The actress vowed to keep Yuna safe and to do everything to ensure a long, healthy life. "My baby, my best friend, my happiness, my Yuna," the letter ended, signed with Hope.

Liza followed up her Hollywood debut "Lisa Frankenstein" earlier this month with an appearance at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

RELATED: Liza Soberano's SAG 2024 outfit includes P5M necklace, earrings worn by Lady Gaga