Jodi Sta. Maria adopts another pet, a black puppy named Lily

Jodi Sta. Maria with her pets Naia and Lily

MANILA, Philippines — The family of actress Jodi Sta. Maria just got bigger following the adoption of a black puppy named Lily.

Last week, Jodi shared on her social media accounts photos of Lily in her new home.

"Every family has a story. Ours has expanded by four paws and a wagging tail. Welcome to your furever home dear Lily," Jodi wrote in an Instagram post.

Several of the photos see Lily interacting with Jodi's other pet Naia, the stray cat she found at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport a year ago and subsequently adopted, effectively making him "Kuya Naia."

A number of individuals celebrated Lily's adoption including Carla Abellana, Vina Morales, Gretchen Fullido, and Pinky Amador.

Earlier this month, Jodi visited Antarctica, completing her trips to the seven continents of the world.

Jodi's last project was the series "Unbreak My Heart," which followed 2022's "The Broken Marriage Vow," and the movie "Labyu With An Accent."

She will next be seen in a biopic of Martial Law activist Edgar Jopson, which stars Elijah Canlas.

