Guinness World Records posthumously strips 'oldest dog' title

A picture taken on February 12, 2023 shows Bobi, a 30 year-old Portuguese dog that has been declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records, at his home in the village of Conqueiros near Leiria.

MANILA, Philippines — Guinness World Records (GWR) took back the title of the "oldest dog ever" from a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal named Bobi after conducting an internal review.

Bobi was given the title last year, but in October 2023 the dog passed away at age 31 years and 165 days.

The dog's death prompted a review from GWR, and last February 22, it concluded it no longer has the evidence it needs to support Bobi’s claim.

"We take tremendous pride in ensuring as best we can the accuracy and integrity of all our record titles," said GWR's Director of Records Mark McKinley, adding the review was prompted by veterinarians, animal experts, public commentary and media investigations.

He explained GWR's process for monitoring records, and in the case for Bobi's record was the need for microchip data to prove the age of a pet.

According to McKinley, there was no conclusive evidence available to prove Bobi's date of birth, hence the decision to pull the title and "honestly claim to maintain the high standards we set ourselves."

Bobi's owner Leonel Costa has been made aware of the review, though McKinley added GWR would gladly assess any new evidence.

Rafeiro do Alentejos have a life expectancy of 12 to 14 years; Leonel was eight years old when Bobi was born in 1992.

The dog nearly did not survive childhood as his siblings were put down due to Leonel's family having too many animals already but he was luckily spared.

Leonel attributed Bobi's longevity to the tranquility of country living and his varied diet.

He was never chained up or put on a lead, and used to roam the woods around the village before he got too old to move and spent his days lolling around the yard with the family cats, Leonel added.

