WATCH: Jodi Sta. Maria says adopted stray cat Naia 'sobrang kulit na'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Jodi Sta. Maria has discovered the joy of adopting strays. 

The fur mom excitedly shared the latest update on her adopted stray cat named Naia. 

"Ten months old na 'yung aking baby boy (na si) Naia, 'yung kapatid ni Thirdy (her son). May kapatid na si Thirdy?!" exclaimed Jodi at the recent press conference on the finale five weeks of her show "Unbreak My Heart." 

She is happy to note that her cat, which she accidentally met last January while in Ninoy Aquino International Airport and took pity on by adopting it, has become quite a handful at home. 

"Healthy naman siya at saka sobrang kulit na. Saka marami na siyang mga pakulo at pa-arte. 'Yun lang ang update kay Naia," she said. 

Jodi is quite happy with her youngest "baby boy" that she is planning a big event to commemorate that one fateful day they crossed paths. 

"So, sa January one year old na siya. Nag-iisip kaming magpa-birthday party para sa kanya," Jodi said. 

On her Instagram, Jodi posts photos of her beloved cat. Fans have been leaving encouranging words for the actress and for her trending cat. 

— Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED:  Jodi Sta. Maria adopts stray kitten she found in airport

CATS

JODI STA. MARIA

STRAYS
