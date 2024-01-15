Outside the hardcourt, these UP Maroons are doting dog dads

MANILA, Philippines — Not many people know it, but a good number of the University of the Philippines (UP) Maroons have another thing in common besides their love for basketball.

They are doting dog dads who enjoy playing with their fur babies, big and small, when they do not have basketball practice. For them, the joy of coming home to a happy dog is irreplaceable. Good or bad day, their dogs always welcome them at the door with excitement and unbridled happiness, ready to chill and play with them. This is what some players of the UP Maroons feel whenever they come home from training and big game days.

And with Season 85 of the UAAP Basketball officially over, with the UP Maroons landing a good second place while showing fire and determination to win even bigger battles in the future, these fur dads will have a lot more time to spend with their furry bundles of joy.

CJ Cansino and his “Energizer” Doggie

For UP Maroons team captain CJ Cansino, walking and playing with his Corgi, which he has named Milo, re-energizes him whenever he’s back home in Laguna.

“I make sure na ako nag-aalaga sa kanya, ako nag-iikot sa kanya, ako nagpapakain sa kanya,” he said. (I make sure that I’m the one who takes care of him, I walk him around the place, I feed him.)

Aldous Torculas and his pandemic baby

Aldous Torculas got his American Bulldog, Zion, during the pandemic, so he was able to spend a lot of time with him, and each time Zion made him feel very relaxed.

“Best memory ko yung nakuha ko si Zion nung pandemic. Tuwang-tuwa ako. Every time na gigising ako, siya agad yung pinupuntahan ko,” he shared. (My best memory was when I got Zion during the pandemic. I was overjoyed. Every time I woke up, he’s the one I look for.)

Malick Diouf and his 'Pick-me-ups'

More than anything, dogs are important members of the family. They are like children and siblings one takes care of and even spoils with yummy food and cute toys, and they repay the love you give with loyalty and companionship.

UAAP Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf considers his two dogs, Emma and Bellie, as great companions. They’re always there for him whenever he feels down, so he can count on them whenever he needs a pick-me-up.

Sean Alter and his 'happy' dog

Fil-Am player Sean Alter shares that he can’t wait to see his dog Wicky when he goes home to the US. The small white Maltese-Poodle is “always happy” to see Sean, and always cuddles with him.

“It’s a lot of responsibility to take care of a dog, but having [a dog] to cuddle when you are feeling lonely or down, it’s the best feeling,” he said.

The UP Maroons always make sure that they invest time and effort for their fur babies. They may not be around all the time because of their grueling schedules, but they know what’s best for them, such as giving them nutrient-rich TopBreed dog food to enjoy every day.

Athletes, such as the UP Maroons, have a strong commitment to their sport. But amid photos and clips of basketball highlights, the UP Maroons aren’t scared to show their soft and compassionate side with their beloved dogs. After all, regardless of whether they win or lose games, their dogs will always be there to welcome them home.