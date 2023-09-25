^

September 25, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — While cuddling your fur baby, did she suddenly display strange behavior that screams “medical emergency”? Do not panic.

“Chat with a vet” online and know exactly what is happening and what you must do. This is one of the times when PetPal’s “Chat With A Vet,” your direct link to expert pet care, comes in handy. Understanding the special bond that you share with your pets, PetPal has crafted a platform to ensure that you spend more time enjoying their company and less time stressing about their health. It is called “Chat with a Vet” and is a service that lets you instantly message and converse with a licensed veterinarian so you get professional help right when you need it, all for P99 per pet.

Navigating the platform is a breeze. Available every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., you can get expert advice within minutes. Whether it's a dog, cat, bird, rodent, or any other domestic animal, licensed vets are ready to assist.

To get started with PetPal's "Chat With A Vet" service, simply visit www.petpal.asia/chat-with-a-vet, log in or sign up, and then select your pet and detail your concern. Choose your preferred payment method, be it GCash, credit, or debit card. Wait a brief moment, and you'll be connected with a vet in no time.

"At PetPal, we're dedicated to ensuring every pet owner feels supported. “Chat With A Vet” is our latest endeavor in making quality pet care accessible to all," said Miguel Guerrero, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at 917Ventures.

With a suite of digital pet care solutions, PetPal is revolutionizing how pets across the Philippines receive care, ensuring they live their happiest and healthiest lives.

Carlo Flordeliza, Senior Venture Builder at 917Ventures, added, "We recognize how important pets are to their owners. Our commitment is to provide innovative and genuinely beneficial solutions to make life easier for them."

Beyond chat, PetPal's all-in-one digital pet care platform, known for its ease of navigation and accessibility, offers a range of services from licensed and accredited veterinarians. The platform operates daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., ensuring flexibility for clients with varying schedules.

Additionally, the Pet Pawrtal, a digital pet booklet, ensures that pet owners have all the essential information about their furry friends at their fingertips, making the healthcare journey seamless.

