One-stop mobile app for pets launched

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 4:19pm
Pet parents can now just visit a virtual mall or download an app that offers a wide range of pet products and services.
MANILA, Philippines — Fur parents, rejoice! A one-stop mobile app for pets has been launched.

Pet owners do not need to have a difficult time sourcing pet food, toys, accessories, and grooming services from different places. Mommyki The Super Pet App is a one-stop mobile application for everything about pets for their entire life cycle — from birth to rebirth.

Soft-launched during the recent AnimalCon 2023 held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the app is a virtual pet mall that allows buyers to avail of products and services from different merchants, suppliers and service providers located in Metro Manila. It caters not just to dogs and cats, but to all pets in the animal kingdom.

The platform features a number of pet shops offering a wide range of products and services. It will soon include pet grooming, breeders, sitters, trainers, funeral services, boutiques, parties, hotels, veterinarians, insurance and rescue organizations.

It likewise has an in-app digital baby book for pets to help pet parents store information about their pets and monitor vaccination and health check-up schedules.

The minimum viable product (MVP), or initial version, of Mommyki The Super Pet App can already be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

What genius mind can ever think of a one-stop mobile app for pets than pet lovers themselves? The pet app is a passion project of co-founders and couple Geoffrey Ogang, a finance director in a tech company, and Pebbles Sanchez-Ogang, a non-profit executive.

The mobile app is named after Mommyki, the 14-year-old Yorkshire Terrier dog of the co-founders’ family. It was born out of a need. The couple had difficulty finding products and services for Mommyki, especially when she departed during the pandemic, so the Ogangs created the app. 

