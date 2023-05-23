LIST: Top places in Brisbane, Australia to see or hug a koala

Within 30 minutes from Brisbane’s hustle and bustle are hidden gems — among them, the world’s oldest and largest koala sanctuary where you can cuddle the furry friend.

MANILA, Philippines — Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, is the fastest-growing capital city of Australia that has been consistently named as the “upcoming big thing down-under,” thanks to the construction of the $3.6-billion Queen’s Wharf in time for the city’s hosting of the 2032 Olympic Games.

With its $1.1 billion second runway, Brisbane International Airport is among the most connected hubs in Australia and as such, was voted “Best Airport in Australia/Pacific” by Skytrax, the leading authority of the world’s best airports. Brisbane Airport is linked to Southeast Asia by direct air access from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Ho Chin Min.

But in the face of modernity and mega structures, Brisbane remains steeped in nature.

Within 30 minutes from Brisbane’s hustle and bustle are hidden gems — among them, the world’s oldest and largest koala sanctuary where you can cuddle the furry friend.

The koala is a marsupial herbivore native to Australia. Thanks to its unique appearance, the koala, like the kangaroo, are considered worldwide as Australia's symbols. Both were depicted by Indigenous Australians in cave art and myths for millennia.

The name "koala," derived from the Aboriginal Dharug word "gula," meaning "no water," is also one of several hundred Aboriginal words in the Australian language and among the several Aboriginal words that made it into the international English vocabulary.

Although sometimes also referred to as "koala bears," koalas' nearest relatives are actually wombats.

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary is both Brisbane’s favorite native animal sanctuary, and the world’s first and largest koala sanctuary. Here, in picturesque surroundings, you can get up close and personal with the resident population of over 100 koalas, hand-feed kangaroos without barriers and encounter other Australian wildlife like platypuses and owls.

Entry is cheaper purchased via the Brisbane Visitor Information Center on 07 3006 6290. It is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daisy Hill Koala Center

Located 25 kilometers south of Brisbane in the Daisy Hill Conservation Park, this koala education facility is a wonderful place to learn about koalas and their conservation. You can’t hold or touch the koalas, but can see them up close from viewing platforms and there is a daily koala keeper talk.

Entry is free and it is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is suitable for wheelchairs.

More and more visitors from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines - the biggest Asian visitor markets to Brisbane - are discovering the fantastic world of wildlife parks, zoos and animal sanctuaries that await just outside the city. They’re getting up close and cuddly with loveable koalas, hand-feeding dolphins, riding camels and walking with llamas.

Brisbane is the chill and cool “River City” that offers rooftop and riverside dining, legendary shows and events, famous theme parks and world-class accommodations. Yet there is also so much more to discover - beyond the city, where nature and scenic beauty abounds.

RELATED: Arabian Nights: Desert glamping in Ras Al Khaimah