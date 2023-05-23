^

Pet Life

LIST: Top places in Brisbane, Australia to see or hug a koala

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 9:23am
LIST: Top places in Brisbane, Australia to see or hug a koala
Within 30 minutes from Brisbane’s hustle and bustle are hidden gems — among them, the world’s oldest and largest koala sanctuary where you can cuddle the furry friend.
BrandStory/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, is the fastest-growing capital city of Australia that has been consistently named as the “upcoming big thing down-under,” thanks to the construction of the $3.6-billion Queen’s Wharf in time for the city’s hosting of the 2032 Olympic Games.

With its $1.1 billion second runway, Brisbane International Airport is among the most connected hubs in Australia and as such, was voted “Best Airport in Australia/Pacific” by Skytrax, the leading authority of the world’s best airports. Brisbane Airport is linked to Southeast Asia by direct air access from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Ho Chin Min.

But in the face of modernity and mega structures, Brisbane remains steeped in nature.

Within 30 minutes from Brisbane’s hustle and bustle are hidden gems — among them, the world’s oldest and largest koala sanctuary where you can cuddle the furry friend.

The koala is a marsupial herbivore native to Australia. Thanks to its unique appearance, the koala, like the kangaroo, are considered worldwide as Australia's symbols. Both were depicted by Indigenous Australians in cave art and myths for millennia.

The name "koala," derived from the Aboriginal Dharug word "gula," meaning "no water," is also one of several hundred Aboriginal words in the Australian language and among the several Aboriginal words that made it into the international English vocabulary.

Although sometimes also referred to as "koala bears," koalas' nearest relatives are actually wombats.

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary is both Brisbane’s favorite native animal sanctuary, and the world’s first and largest koala sanctuary. Here, in picturesque surroundings, you can get up close and personal with the resident population of over 100 koalas, hand-feed kangaroos without barriers and encounter other Australian wildlife like platypuses and owls.  

Entry is cheaper purchased via the Brisbane Visitor Information Center on 07 3006 6290. It is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daisy Hill Koala Center

Located 25 kilometers south of Brisbane in the Daisy Hill Conservation Park, this koala education facility is a wonderful place to learn about koalas and their conservation. You can’t hold or touch the koalas, but can see them up close from viewing platforms and there is a daily koala keeper talk.   

Entry is free and it is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is suitable for wheelchairs. 

More and more visitors from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines - the biggest Asian visitor markets to Brisbane - are discovering the fantastic world of wildlife parks, zoos and animal sanctuaries that await just outside the city. They’re getting up close and cuddly with loveable koalas, hand-feeding dolphins, riding camels and walking with llamas.

Brisbane is the chill and cool “River City” that offers rooftop and riverside dining, legendary shows and events, famous theme parks and world-class accommodations. Yet there is also so much more to discover - beyond the city, where nature and scenic beauty abounds.  

RELATED: Arabian Nights: Desert glamping in Ras Al Khaimah

BRISBANE AND FILIPINO

KOALA BEAR

KOALAS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
British Chamber visits Philippine Embassy in London
1 hour ago

British Chamber visits Philippine Embassy in London

1 hour ago
Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr. met with British Chamber of Commerce Philippines’ Executive...
Pet Life
fbtw
InLife, UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees
2 hours ago

InLife, UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees

2 hours ago
InLife and UnionBank’s bancassurance partnership scored several wins in 2022. The Annual Premium Equivalent grew by...
Pet Life
fbtw
NDC taps Filipino tablet provider to digitize Pinoy students
Sponsored
3 days ago

NDC taps Filipino tablet provider to digitize Pinoy students

3 days ago
ABC Tech Ventures Inc., a start-up company that produces tablets with learning materials for students, recently unveiled ABC...
Pet Life
fbtw
Reinforcing business interest in the Philippines at the Global Annual Conference 2023
4 days ago

Reinforcing business interest in the Philippines at the Global Annual Conference 2023

4 days ago
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson participated at the Global Annual Conference...
Pet Life
fbtw
Map&uacute;a University unveils new business programs, welcomes new dean
Sponsored
5 days ago

Mapúa University unveils new business programs, welcomes new dean

5 days ago
Mapúa University steps up to the plate via its groundbreaking collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), ranked...
Pet Life
fbtw
Start business in Canada and get permanent residence in as quick as 12 months
Sponsored
6 days ago

Start business in Canada and get permanent residence in as quick as 12 months

6 days ago
Filipinos who start a business in Canada can get permanent residence to this thriving North American country in 12–31...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with