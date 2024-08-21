Chavit Singson fires staff for alleged mistreatment of lion during photo op

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson revealed that he immediately fired the employee who went viral after allegedly kicking his white lion named King in his Baluarte Resort and Mini Zoo in Ilocos Sur.

In an interview with the media during the opening of BB.Q Chicken's newest branch in Festival Mall, Alabang, Singson said that he is aware of the viral video of the employee who allegedly kicked the lion for the animal to take pictures with the zoo's guests.

The politician, however, denied that the lion is being maltreated in his zoo.

“Hindi naman totoo ‘yun. Ang lion mukhang inaantok kasi talagang puyat ‘yang mga ‘yan ‘pag gabi sumisigaw, nag-sisigawan sila. Kaya talagang inaantok ‘yung mga lion," he said.

“Pero ‘yung lalaki na sabi nila na sinampal niya, pinatanggal ko agad. Hindi lang…isa ‘yung mortal sin sa Baluarte, sa akin ‘yan kapag may nag-maltrato ng hayop. Pero ang sabi niya laro lang naman niya ‘yun. Hindi naman niya sinaktan,” he added.

According to Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF), it received reports that the staff was seen in a video kicking the lion's foot even if it appeared sleepy, tired and uncomfortable.

Actress Nadine Lustre also reacted to the viral video by posting on her Instagram story.

“You probably don’t know this but most of the time, big animals in zoos are drugged or physically threatened so they stay calm enough so people can take photos with them," she said.

Baluerte already released a statement about the incident.

“We sincerely apologize for this incident and the distress it has caused. Please know that we are committed to making the necessary changes to ensure that our zoo remains a place where animals are treated with the utmost care and respect.

“We are aware of the recent videos circulating online that show unacceptable mistreatment of one of our lions at Baluarte Zoo."

