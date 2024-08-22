Heart Evangelista claps back at critics over her dog wearing diamond necklace

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista fired back at social media users who criticized her for making her dog Panda wear a Bulgari necklace.

Heart went on an Instagram live session where she explained why Panda is wearing the Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace, estimated to be worth P11 million.

“I own the necklace, you know. I can do whatever I want, then pull it out. Basically, Panda owns the necklace. So, hindi siya loan. So, she can do whatever she wants with it,” she said.

“So, Panda is my most spoiled baby girl. So, I don’t understand why people are making it such ano… that I put diamonds on her,” she added.

Heart also said that Panda is the best "person" to put diamonds on because robbers will have a hard time getting it.

“So, sometimes I do that also, I put diamonds on her and that’s fine because hindi siya puwedeng makuha kasi mananakawan kayo ng daliri.

“These are aspins or rescued dogs, they deserve the world…So, we’d like to alleviate their look, and, why not? I mean, siya naman ang totoong taga-pagmana.

“Minana niya 'yon. So, she can do whatever she wants. I don’t understand what the deal is, like, 'di ba?”

Some fans had commented about Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach after Heart posted a photo of her dog wearing the diamond.

According to a report by columnist Salve Asis, Pia also wore the same necklace when she was named as Bulgari's ambassador.

"OMG, LMAO! The only Queen P that I love! Iba ka talaga missy, sobrang witty mo girl!" an Instagram user commented.

"The Real Queen P," another user commented.

