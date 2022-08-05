^

Arabian Nights: Desert glamping in Ras Al Khaimah

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 4:13pm
Clockwise: A belly dancer entertaining at the dinner party; a family enjoying an afternoon camel ride; a fire dancer entertaining guests.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — True to its name, glamour camping or “glamping” is a glamorous global industry that rakes in a $2.35-billion value and is anticipated to continuously grow by 2030, according to data analysis company Grand View Research.

For those looking for unique glamping experiences, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the coolest of United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) seven emirates, making it one of the most popular glamping sites in the Middle East. 

Located only 45 minutes to an hour by car from Dubai, RAK is UAE’s northernmost emirate and as such, glamping here means experiencing its heritage as the crossroads of trade, culture, culinary gems and traditions between India, Africa and the Middle East.

Here are some things one can experience in Bedouin Oasis Camp, one of RAK’s glamping resorts.

Inside one of the deluxe rooms, which can be dolled up for a special occasion upon request. The rooms are adorned with local handwoven textiles.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
The main bed (left) fronting the desert view (right, top) and beside the bathroom, sustainably walled with bamboo.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
The camp's reception (left), pathways (right, top) and tent lounge areas (right, bottom).
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Swimming pool that gives respite in the middle of the desert camp
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Camel rides are best done early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid extreme heat. International travel mobile app Klook also offers camel ride packages in Dubai.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Henna tattoo painting and sand painting are some of the other activities to enjoy in the camp.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
A belly dancer entertaining guests at the dinner party. Some evening desert safari tour packages from Klook.com are bundled with traditional Arabian nights-themed entertainment.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

 

Arabian Whirling Dance wherein the performer uses a traditional hand-woven carpet.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

 

 

A fire dancer performing different deadly stunts, including desert fireworks.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

 

 

 

Barbecue dinner featuring Middle Eastern and Indian cuisine, lamb and deer game meat. Desert barbecue dinners in Dubai can also be booked via Klook.com.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Like camel riding, dune bashing and desert quad biking are best done early in the morning and/or late afternoon, which can be booked in Dubai via Klook.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

or sign in with